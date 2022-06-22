OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Beyond Technologies is pleased to announce an exciting partnership with CACHE Consulting, making CACHE Consulting it's Public Sector delivery arm for SAP digital transformation projects across Canada.

As a majority shareholder, Beyond Technologies will provide the strength and expertise to expand CACHE Consulting's market share and growth to all Federal, Provincial, and Municipal Government SAP clients.

By bringing together their individual strengths – CACHE Consulting's in-depth knowledge of the SAP Public Sector established within the Federal Government and Beyond's extensive expertise with the latest SAP S/4HANA technologies – the two partners will be better positioned to support Public Sector organizations across Canada in their transition to SAP S/4HANA.

"This is a great step forward for CACHE Consulting as both our clients and consultants will have the opportunity to leverage the latest and greatest SAP S/4HANA knowledge available in the Canadian market", says Victoria Fisher, CEO of CACHE Consulting.

"The SAP Canadian Public Sector, including Federal Government, will accelerate their digital transformation and, as an SAP S/4HANA implementation partner, we are very proud to partner with CACHE Consulting. We strongly believe our many years of experience deploying SAP S/4HANA solutions will benefit CACHE Consulting clients and consultants", says Luc Dubois, CEO of Beyond Technologies.

About Beyond Technologies

Founded in 2005, Beyond has grown from 100 to over 400 professionals in the past five years, and today supports over 150 organizations across its six locations in Canada, the USA, France, and South Africa. Beyond Technologies specializes in providing organizations with SAP expertise, tools and solutions to digitally transform their businesses. Being recognized as one of the top 20 Best Workplaces™ in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed companies, its service offering spans across the entire transformation cycle, from cross-industry functional and technical business consulting, customer experience, project management, cloud hosting, business intelligence, as well as continuous business improvement and performance.

www.beyondtechnologies.com

About CACHE Consulting

Established in 1983, CACHE Consulting provides primarily SAP expertise via independent subcontractors to the Canadian Federal Government. The company's network of consultants has been involved in the Government of Canada initial SAP implementation projects in 1997 and continue to support all SAP migration initiatives going on today.

http://cacheconsulting.ca/

SOURCE Beyond Technologies

For further information: Kurt Ramcharan, Vice-President, Marketing, Beyond Technologies, [email protected]