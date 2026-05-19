Cabrella Becomes First Shipping and Insurance Program to Offer Insured Same-Day Delivery for Luxury Goods

Partnership with Shipsi delivers fully insured nationwide same-day delivery with real-time driver tracking and customized delivery options – right from your Cabrella dashboard.

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cabrella, a leading provider of shipping and insurance logistics risk management solutions, today announced that its clients will now have access to same-day delivery through a first-of-its-kind partnership with Shipsi, a consumer delivery experience platform that offers same-day delivery and other post-purchase lifecycle solutions. Cabrella is the first and only shipping and insurance company to offer insured same-day shipping -- a capability that has not previously been available through any other provider in the market.

The service is available now, nationwide, for any Cabrella client whose shipment origin and destination fall within 20 miles of each other. When that condition is met, same-day delivery appears as a shipping option inside the Cabrella platform and via API. Clients can compare carriers and pricing in one place and select the option that best fits their shipment.

What the Service Includes

Every same-day shipment through Cabrella's Shipsi integration includes full insurance coverage under Cabrella's all-risk program, with claims paid on declared value, with coverage limits up to $150,000 available. A signature is included on every delivery with options for ID verification at drop off. Live driver tracking -- from pickup to drop-off -- gives both the shipper and the recipient real-time visibility into the shipment's status.

Deliveries are fulfilled by Shipsi's network, which operates across more than 5,000 cities nationally. The program requires no additional setup and will be automatically included for existing Cabrella members.

Why This Matters for the Luxury Market Segment

Buyers of high-value goods -- jewelry, watches, collectibles, electronics, designer apparel and handbags -- increasingly expect same-day delivery as a standard option, not a premium exception. An $8,000 purchase that can be delivered the same day it is ordered changes the economics of the sale and customer experience: it removes hesitation, reduces cart abandonment, and eliminates the window of time in which a buyer might reconsider.

This service is particularly valuable for business-to-business transactions and time-sensitive deliveries in metropolitan manufacturing hubs. In the jewelry trade, artisans, designers, wholesalers, and retailers can securely insure and track high-value items as they move through each stage of production, from raw materials to cutting, setting, and final assembly.

"Luxury buyers have changed their expectations, and the logistics industry has largely kept up with them on speed. The coverage side hadn't. A retailer offering same-day delivery on a $5,000 watch should be just as protected as they would be shipping that same watch through FedEx overnight. Now they are."

-- Benjamin Meskin, Founder, Cabrella

The timing of this partnership, just weeks before JCK Las Vegas opens as the jewelry world's premier trade show, affords businesses from across the luxury sector the opportunity to offer insured, exceptional customer experiences.

Cabrella clients can access same-day delivery options through their existing platform dashboard and via API. Businesses interested in building a shipping program that includes insured same-day delivery should contact Cabrella at [email protected].

About Cabrella

Cabrella is a technology-driven shipping insurance and logistics risk management platform, designed to give businesses enhanced control over shipping protection. By offering dynamic pricing, robust API integrations, and multi-carrier compatibility, Cabrella empowers e-commerce brands, logistics providers, and fulfillment centers to reduce losses, manage claims, and optimize their shipping operations globally.

About Shipsi

Shipsi is a consumer experience layer and delivery technology that sits across checkout and post-purchase, turning fulfillment into a controlled, brand-owned part of the customer journey. By shaping the decision at checkout and owning the delivery moment, Shipsi increases conversion, reduces post-purchase friction and operational cost, and turns delivery into a repeat purchase and loyalty driver for high touch brands.

SOURCE Cabrella

Eva Poureshagh, [email protected]