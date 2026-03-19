Cabrella and Complete Shipping Solutions Partner to Achieve Success through Mutual Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cabrella, a leading provider of shipping insurance and logistics risk management solutions, is proud of the continued success of its strategic partnership with Complete Shipping Solutions, a global 3PL solutions provider.

This partnership initially gave Complete Shipping Solutions a competitive advantage by allowing the organization to offer its customers complete shipping insurance coverage at a lower rate than its competitors.

As Complete Shipping Solutions won more business and saw increased revenue, it continued to turn to Cabrella to maximize the benefits of the partnership.

Cabrella conducted in-person training sessions, established clear, effective palletization expectations for freight shippers, and reduced the number of claims, creating a healthy, profitable program that qualified Complete Shipping Solutions for higher limits.

When Complete Shipping Solutions expanded into new territory in the United States, Cabrella's solution scaled effortlessly to accommodate the company's growth.

"We are thrilled that our collaborative partnership has helped Complete Shipping Solutions grow its business," said Benjamin Meskin, Founder of Cabrella. "Providing industry expertise alongside robust shipping insurance and an integrated technology platform is foundational and will continue to drive growth for Cabrella, our clients, and their customers."

"Partnering with Cabrella has truly transformed the way we manage risk and serve our customers," said David Niebach, CEO of Complete Shipping Solutions. "Their expertise and scalable solutions have not only reduced our claims but also opened new opportunities for growth. This collaboration exemplifies how strategic partnerships can drive both profitability and customer satisfaction." Cabrella's shipping solutions are available to all Complete Shipping Solutions customers and provide peace of mind for customers shipping high-value goods.

About Cabrella: Cabrella is a technology-driven shipping insurance and logistics risk management platform, designed to give businesses enhanced control over shipping protection. By offering dynamic pricing, robust API integrations, and multi-carrier compatibility, Cabrella empowers e-commerce brands, logistics providers, and fulfillment centers to reduce losses, manage claims, and optimize their shipping operations globally.

About Complete Shipping Solutions:

Complete Shipping Solutions is a leading global third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in end-to-end shipping and supply chain management. Headquartered in Canada and the US, the company delivers innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions that help businesses streamline operations, reduce shipping costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. With a focus on operational excellence, strategic partnerships, and technology-driven processes, Complete Shipping Solutions empowers its clients to grow their businesses while maintaining efficiency and compliance across North American and international markets.

SOURCE Cabrella

Eva Poureshagh, [email protected]