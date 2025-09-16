Cabrella Partners with ShipNerd to Deliver Enhanced Shipping Insurance and Lower Costs

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cabrella, a leading provider of tech-enabled shipping insurance solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with ShipNerd, a fast-growing shipping technology platform, aimed at delivering enhanced insurance coverage, improved customer experience, and significant cost savings to ShipNerd's clients.

ShipNerd was in the market for a new shipping insurance partner that could deliver more competitive rates and a more streamlined claims process given the high volume of transactions processed. After careful evaluation, they selected Cabrella for its superior insurance platform, transparent claims handling, and ability to accommodate higher-value shipments with ease.

"Cabrella immediately brought value to the table by reducing ShipNerd's insurance coverage costs while enhancing the claims experience for our clients," said a spokesperson from ShipNerd. "Since onboarding, we've seen not only an initial rate cut—but additional discounts thanks to our joint risk mitigation efforts."

Following the initial rollout, ShipNerd expanded its service offering to include both parcel and cargo shipments. Cabrella supported this growth seamlessly, providing insurance solutions for these new services, enabling ShipNerd to scale its business while reducing risk exposure.

The partnership delivers on several key value drivers:

Ease of Use : The Cabrella platform offers an intuitive, efficient interface that integrates easily into ShipNerd's operations.





Superior Claims Experience : Enhanced transparency gives ShipNerd better visibility into its clients' claims and ensures a smooth resolution process.





Broader Coverage : Cabrella supports higher-value shipments that previously posed challenges under legacy providers.





: Cabrella supports higher-value shipments that previously posed challenges under legacy providers. Cost Efficiency: Multiple rounds of insurance rate reductions have created immediate and ongoing savings for ShipNerd and its customers.

"Our platform allows ShipNerd to deliver the high-quality customer experience they're known for, while reducing their operational burden and financial risk," said Cabrella's President of Operations, Jesse Moller. "This collaboration showcases how innovative companies can work together to raise the bar for the entire shipping industry."

The partnership between Cabrella and ShipNerd highlights the growing demand for smarter, more adaptable shipping insurance solutions that prioritize customer service, operational efficiency, and cost savings.

About Cabrella

Cabrella is a leading provider of technology-driven shipping insurance solutions, offering advanced risk mitigation, real-time analytics, claims administration and custom insurance program for e-commerce and logistics service providers worldwide. Our innovative software is customized to business needs, offering a straightforward platform for shipping, insurance, tracking, risk management, claims filing, and customizable reporting.

About ShipNerd

ShipNerd is a technology platform that offers simple, fast, and discounted shipping solutions for e-commerce and businesses of all sizes with real-time visibility. By combining powerful software with deep shipping expertise, ShipNerd helps customers ship better, faster -- and at a lower cost.

