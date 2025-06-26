Cabrella Announces Strategic Partnership with Chit Chats to Enhance Shipping Insurance Solutions

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cabrella, a leading provider of data-driven shipping insurance solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Chit Chats, a pioneering Canadian shipping company known for helping businesses save on shipping costs by leveraging cross border and international shipping expertise, alongside a world-class carrier network. This collaboration aims to optimize Chit Chats' shipping insurance program and provide an enhanced experience for Chit Chats customers, adding value to their overall product offering.

Through this partnership, Cabrella has implemented a tailored insurance program that includes advanced claim filing capabilities and workflows, including specialized options for business shippers as well as white glove claim and customer support for Chit Chats' clients.

"Cabrella is excited to collaborate with Chit Chats to transform their shipping insurance program into a strategic advantage," said Benjamin Meskin, Founder and CEO of Cabrella. "By leveraging our advanced technology, Chit Chats can offer their customers best in class claims management technology and an unparalleled level of service."

Jenni Tran, Lead - Insurance Programs & Partnerships, Chit Chats shared:

"Working with Cabrella has been a genuinely positive experience. Their team is incredibly versatile and dependable, and they approach problem-solving with a collaborative mindset. Most importantly, they truly value customer care — especially when supporting clients through the insurance claims process.

They understand the needs of our diverse client base, from small business owners to rapidly growing brands — all of whom take great care in how their products are packaged, shipped, and received. Cabrella often goes beyond what's expected of an insurance provider, offering clear, transparent communication that helps our clients feel informed and supported every step of the way."

The partnership between Cabrella and Chit Chats represents a significant step forward in modernizing shipping insurance, empowering businesses with the tools and insights needed to thrive in a competitive logistics landscape.

About Cabrella

Cabrella is a leading provider of technology-driven shipping insurance solutions, offering advanced risk mitigation, real-time analytics, claims administration and custom insurance program for e-commerce and logistics service providers worldwide. Our innovative software is customized to business needs, offering a straightforward platform for shipping, insurance, tracking, risk management, claims filing, and customizable reporting.

About Chit Chats

Founded in 2001, Chit Chats is a Canadian-born logistics company committed to helping entrepreneurs, small businesses, and online sellers thrive by providing access to cost-effective shipping solutions. Through an extensive network of domestic and cross-border carrier partnerships, Chit Chats makes it easier for Canadian businesses to reach customers across North America and around the world. With innovation at its core, Chit Chats continues to transform how businesses ship, making growth more accessible, one package at a time.

