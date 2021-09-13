Cabot Cape Breton Voted Best Canadian Hotel In Hemispheres Magazine's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards

The magazine's second-annual Readers' Choice Awards recognizes the world's top hotels, resorts, destinations, cities, and more, based on the results of a 2021 reader survey. The awards are a trusted source of travel inspiration as readers once again embark on long-awaited trips around the globe. The award-winning in-flight magazine for United Airlines, Hemispheres covers travel, fashion, technology, entertainment and more. Full results are available online here , and winners are featured in the September issue of Hemispheres , out now.

"We are honoured to be voted the best Canadian hotel by travelers from around the world," said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and Co-founder of Cabot. "This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team, who are committed to delivering exceptional service and helping guests create memories that will last a lifetime."

Cabot Cape Breton has garnered international acclaim as one of the premier vacation destinations in the world and offers one of the best golf resort experiences in North America. The resort includes a charming 72-room lodge with ocean views from every room, 19 stunning golf villas, two dynamic golf courses that rank among the world's best, a newly opened 10-hole short course and exquisite dining in three on-site restaurants. The Cabot portfolio also includes the 400-acre Cabot Saint Lucia resort community in development on the northern tip of Saint Lucia and newly launched Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia.

Located on over a mile of sandy beach near the world-renowned Cabot Trail, Cabot Cape Breton is the perfect island escape for social distancing and outdoor adventures. The resort includes two golf courses ranked No. 1 and No. 3 Best Golf Courses in Canada from ScoreGolf. Further solidifying its reputation, the resort was also named one of the Top 10 Resort Hotels in Canada in Travel + Leisure's 2020 World's Best Awards. Exciting enhancements for the 2021 season include new real estate offerings, curated outdoor experiences, and the opening of The Nest, the highly anticipated par-3, 10-hole short course from Whitman, Axland & Cutten. All guestrooms feature ocean views with nightly rates starting at $330. For more information, visit www.cabotcapebreton.com.

Cabot is the developer and operator of a diverse collection of residential, resort, golf club and master-planned communities. The portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, the Cabot Saint Lucia resort community in development on the northern tip of Saint Lucia and newly launched Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property, where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service.

