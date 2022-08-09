CABOT CAPE BRETON CELEBRATES 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Over The Past Decade, the Award-Winning Golf Resort Has Transformed a Former Coal Mining Town into a Bucket-List Destination with Universal Acclaim

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -- Cabot Cape Breton, located on over a mile of sandy beach along the coast of Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, emerged on the global stage a decade ago with the opening of Cabot Links, which was immediately heralded as one of the world's greatest golf courses. Cabot CEO and Co-founder Ben Cowan-Dewar discovered the former mining town 17 years ago, and with the help of a dedicated team, he has since turned the remote stretch of land into one of the premier golf destinations in the world. Cabot Cape Breton now includes a 72-room lodge, various real estate offerings, three restaurants and 46 thrilling holes of golf. Following the tremendous success revitalizing the rural region and catapulting the destination of Cape Breton onto the map, Cabot is now a world-renowned international brand with five properties in some of the world's most jaw-dropping settings.

The resort's dramatic setting, exceptional hospitality and three dynamic golf courses that rank among the world's best continues to draw a diverse set of visitors to the destination year after year. Cabot Cape Breton has generated a record-setting visitor number of visitors in 2022, with the golf courses at capacity most days and the hotel sold out for the entire season.

"It's incredible to reflect on everything that Cabot has accomplished in the past 10 years, and one of the greatest rewards has been seeing the profound economic impact the development has created in the region," said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot. "Thanks to our committed team, the gracious hospitality and personalized service that visitors first experienced a decade ago still holds true today, and we remain committed to creating memorable experiences and magical moments for our guests."

Over the past 10 years, Cabot Cape Breton has appeared on the covers of the most esteemed golf publications across the globe and tops the charts for having the best courses in the world by every golf ranking system. Recently, Cabot Cliffs was ranked No. 1 and Cabot Links No. 5 in SCOREGolf's Top 100 courses in Canada. Golf Digest named Cabot Cliffs the No. 1 golf course in Canada and No. 10 in the world and Cabot Links was ranked No. 6 in Canada and No. 39 in the world. In addition, Cabot Cliffs and Cabot Links were highlighted in LINKS Magazine's 21 Best Holes of the 21st Century and Cape Breton Island was once again voted the best island in Canada by Travel + Leisure readers in the 2022 World's Best Awards.

Beyond the warm hospitality and award-winning golf at Cabot Cape Breton, guests have access to countless land and sea excursions, and many visitors have been so captivated by the picturesque island that they requested permanent lodging. Cabot Cape Breton has seen tremendous success with its real estate offerings, planning thoughtful and beautiful homes that coexist with the natural surroundings. Fifty-five homes have been sold across four phases of real estate, with the latest phases selling out within hours of launching.

One of Cabot's guiding principles since opening its first course 10 years ago has been to support the communities in which it operates. Beyond employing over 560 people, the resort supports a variety of local organizations including United Way Cape Breton, the Inverness Development Association, the Nova Scotia Community College and the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College. By donating rounds of golf and offering hospitality training and scholarships to students, Cabot is an active partner in the community, bringing positive change to the lives of the people who call Cape Breton home. In addition, Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs have both been designated as an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. To achieve the prestigious designation, courses must undergo a rigorous certification program and maintain a high standard of environmental stewardship.

The resounding success of Cabot Cape Breton has led to the international expansion of The Cabot Collection, which now includes Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Cabot Citrus Farms in Central West Florida and Cabot Highlands in Scotland.

About Cabot Cape Breton:

Located on over a mile of sandy beach along the coast of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia—and nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and the picturesque town of Inverness—Cabot Cape Breton features 46 holes of exhilarating golf and one of the best resort experiences in Canada. With two acclaimed World Top 100 courses, 72 rooms of award-winning accommodation, 19 upscale Golf Villas, and exquisite dining in three on-site restaurants, Cabot Cape Breton is intended to excite and inspire at every turn.

About Cabot:

Cabot is the developer and operator of a diverse collection of residential, resort, golf and master-planned communities. The portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida, and the most recently added Cabot Highlands in Scotland. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service.

