Cabot Cape Breton Announces Women's Golf Day Event And New Inclusivity Programming Ahead Of June 1 Reopening

In celebration of Women's Golf Day, resort opens to women only Women's Golf Day aims to engage, empower and support girls and women through golf. The experience provides a simple and accessible skill-building platform and brings women together for powerful networking opportunities. From May 30 to June 1, 2021, Cabot will kick off the golf season with a pre-opening all-women golf getaway. The Cabot Women's Golf Day event includes two nights' accommodations, one round of golf at Cabot Links, one round of golf at Cabot Cliffs, preferred rates for additional rounds of golf, prizes and more. A limited number of packages remain, priced at $380 per person based on double occupancy and $580 per person based on single occupancy.

Cabot expands partnership with Black Lives Matter Golf (BLMG)

Cabot is a proud sponsor of the annual Black Lives Matter Golf Tournament in Nova Scotia and has donated three Stay and Play packages for tournament winners and sponsors. In addition, Cabot Cape Breton will host a free two-day Junior Mentorship Program from June 26 to June 27, 2021 for local BIPOC youth ages 12 – 17. Led by BLMG mentors and Cabot's team of PGA Golf Professionals, the Junior Mentorship Program includes an educational component with age-appropriate discussions on the issue of racial discrimination as well as instruction in all areas of the game, teaching basic fundamentals, etiquette and sportsmanship.

Cabot partners with SchoolsPlus to increase Junior Academy participation for local youth

Cabot has also partnered with SchoolsPlus to grow its Junior Golf Program for the 2021 season. The expanded program will offer free Cabot Junior Academy registration for up to 10 children from the local community. Transportation, meals and equipment will also be provided. Cabot's Junior Golf Program focuses on removing financial and social barriers that can prevent youth from getting involved in the game of golf. Taught by Cabot's team of PGA Golf Professionals, the Cabot Junior Academy was developed for youth from ages six through 15 to receive hands-on instruction in all areas of the game of golf.

"We are thrilled to partner with several incredible organizations helping to make the game of golf more inclusive and accessible," said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and Co-founder of Cabot. "The renewed interest in golf over the past several months has introduced many new players to the game and it's important that we provide opportunities for diverse groups of all skill levels to come together and create memories that will last a lifetime."

For more information, or to book the Cabot Women's Golf Day Package, visit www.cabotlinks.com or call 855-652-2268.

About Cabot Cape Breton:

Located on over a mile of sandy beach near the world-renowned Cabot Trail, Cabot Cape Breton is the perfect island escape for social distancing and outdoor adventures. The resort includes two golf courses ranked No. 1 and No. 5 in ScoreGolf's Top 100 of 2020. Further solidifying its reputation, the resort was also recently named one of the Top 10 Resort Hotels in Canada in Travel + Leisure's 2020 World's Best Awards. Exciting enhancements for the 2021 season include new real estate offerings, curated outdoor experiences, and the opening of The Nest, the highly anticipated par-3, 10-hole short course from Whitman, Axland & Cutten. All guestrooms feature ocean views with nightly rates starting at $330. For more information, visit www.cabotlinks.com.

About Cabot:

Cabot is the developer and operator of a diverse collection of residential, resort, golf club and master-planned communities. The portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, the Cabot Saint Lucia resort community in development on the northern tip of Saint Lucia and newly launched Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property, where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service.

