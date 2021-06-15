Cabot Appoints Jason McCarty As Director Of Golf At Cabot Saint Lucia

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cabot, the developer and operator of master-planned golf resort communities, announced today that Jason McCarty has joined Cabot Saint Lucia as Director of Golf. The second project from the brand is set to open in 2022 on a spectacular 375-acre peninsula at the northern tip of Saint Lucia. Situated along 1.5 miles of breathtaking coastline, Cabot Saint Lucia will be home to a residential community with world-class amenities, a boutique resort and a standout golf club with Coore & Crenshaw's first Caribbean course.

In this role, McCarty will spearhead all golf operations at the highly anticipated 18-hole Cabot Point golf course, where nine holes play along the Caribbean Sea and other striking elements include sweeping meadows and dramatic elevation changes. McCarty will be responsible for developing and maintaining an exceptional experience for both members and staff. Key responsibilities also include growing the professional golf staff and the greater golf operations team; golf instruction and player development programs; fiscal management for all golf areas; oversight of operational policies and more.

"We are thrilled to welcome one of the most talented and knowledgeable individuals in golf to Cabot Saint Lucia during this key stage in our development," said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and Co-founder of Cabot. "Jason McCarty is a lifelong student of the game who brings invaluable insight from the world's top golf clubs. He has a proven track record of providing unparalleled service and he is the perfect leader for the legendary golf experience Bill and Ben are creating at Cabot Point."

McCarty is a Class A PGA Member and brings more than 20 years of experience serving best-in-class private member golf clubs, including Kauri Cliffs and Cape Kidnappers in New Zealand and, most recently, Sebonack Golf Club in Southampton, New York. He has an abundance of instructional experience working with all skill levels, including PGA and LPGA Tour players. He also excels in individual and clinic-based instruction in all formats, from adults to junior development. McCarty will spend the winter in Saint Lucia while maintaining his role at Sebonack, where he will spend the summer months.

About Cabot Saint Lucia:

As the second resort from the acclaimed developers of Cabot Cape Breton, Cabot Saint Lucia will offer a brand-new golf club, boutique resort and residential community located on a spectacular 375-acre peninsula in Saint Lucia. The property will feature a magnificent Coore & Crenshaw-designed 18-hole golf course and a stunning collection of residences ranging from hillside townhomes to expansive single-family homes and customizable beachfront lots. Cabot Saint Lucia broke ground on phase one of development in the summer of 2019. The Cabot Point golf course is set to open in 2022. For more information, visit www.cabotsaintlucia.com.

About Cabot:

Cabot is the developer and operator of a diverse collection of residential, resort, golf club and master-planned communities. The portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, the Cabot Saint Lucia resort community in development on the northern tip of Saint Lucia and newly launched Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property, where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service. For more information, visit www.cabotlinks.com.

