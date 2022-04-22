Cabinet approval of regulation paves way for implementing mandatory Continuing Professional Development program for Ontario engineers

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Beginning in January 2023, Ontario engineers will be required to participate in a mandatory continuing professional development (CPD) program to annually maintain their licence. This follows approval of Ontario Regulation 353/22 by PEO's Council on April 8, 2022, and by the Ontario Cabinet on April 19th.

The new regulation permits Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) to impose consequences on its licence holders for non-compliance with its CPD program, which will become mandatory in January 2023. These consequences include reversible administrative suspensions in certain circumstances. CPD obligations are tailored to public protection, based on the extent to which a licence holder is currently practising as an engineer.

The regulation is now public and available on e-laws at: O. Reg. 353/22: GENERAL (ontario.ca)

"Implementing a mandatory CPD program is an important part of upholding PEO's regulatory mandate and affirms to the profession, our stakeholders and the public that PEO is committed to establishing, maintaining and enhancing standards of engineering practice in Ontario," said PEO President Christian Bellini, P.Eng., FEC.

"On behalf of PEO Council, I would like to thank staff at the Ministry of the Attorney General and at PEO for their co-operation and support in developing this important regulation."

The mandatory CPD program will be based on PEO's current, optional Professional Evaluation and Knowledge (PEAK) program, which was introduced in March 2017. As of January 2023, all PEO licence holders (both practising and non-practising) will be required to comply with the program to meet their professional obligations to stay current.

"Mandatory CPD is a key element of PEO's multi-year, enterprise-wide transformation to become a more modern, more efficient regulator," said CEO/Registrar Johnny Zuccon, P.Eng., FEC. "Once implemented, the program will provide further assurance to the public that Ontario engineers will be accountable for meeting the standards of the profession."

Key elements of the annual mandatory program will include:

A Practice Evaluation consisting of a practice status declaration and practice evaluation questionnaire which determines personalized CPD targets for licence holders;

A Professional Practice Module for all licence holders that covers regulatory topics such as professional practice, engineering ethics and regulatory knowledge processes;

A Continuing Professional Development Report that involves a reporting mechanism for licence holders to respond to personalized CPD targets of up to 30 hours; and

Compliance audits and administrative sanctions, including licence suspension for any overdue elements of the program, starting in 2024.

"The program aims to guide engineers to develop and maintain their professional knowledge, skills, competence and professionalism," said Professional Development Lead Arden Heerah, P.Eng. "In line with PEO's public interest mandate, the online directory of practitioners will continue to indicate whether an engineer is in compliance with regulatory obligations, including the new CPD requirement, and is permitted to practise."

Further information is available at www.peopeak.ca.

