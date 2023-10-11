CAAT Pension Plan's Award-Winning Contributors Podcast Tops 100,000 Downloads

Podcast series discusses transformational change and disruption with Canadian business leaders

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Contributors podcast, a leading platform for Canadian business leaders to showcase how their organizations lead fundamental change, disrupt industries, and invest in Canada's well-being, has reached a remarkable milestone - more than 100,000 downloads.

Contributors, which is produced by CAAT Pension Plan, one of Canada's fastest-growing and most sustainable defined benefit (DB) pension plans, has been internationally recognized for excellence, winning three Gold MarCom awards in 2022 (best podcast series, podcast episode and web elements) and two 2023 Gold Hermes awards (best podcast and best podcast episode). Over its two seasons, Contributors has been listed on the Apple Top 20 podcast charts and reached the top 1% of streamed episodes on BuzzSprout.

Since its launch in October 2021, every episode has featured a conversation with senior leaders in Canadian business, like Victor Dodig, President and CEO of CIBC, Shahrzad Rafati, Founder & CEO of Broadband TV Corp. (BBTV), Stephen Poloz, former Governor of the Bank of Canada, and Zahid Salman, CEO and Board Director at Green Shield Canada.

"Reaching 100,000 downloads is a significant milestone for us because the podcast allows us to reach more like-minded organizations who are also committed to meaningful change in Canada," said Russell Evans, Contributors host and Vice President, Communications, CAAT Pension Plan. "Contributors allows us to explore with our guests the challenges and opportunities to make tomorrow better today through innovation and a laser focus on improvement. These discussions help to highlight the organizations that are leading the way to building a stronger, better Canada."

Listeners can access the Contributors podcast on popular podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or at www.caatpension.ca/podcast.

About CAAT Pension Plan

Established in 1967, the CAAT Pension Plan is an independent, jointly governed plan that offers two highly desirable designs of a defined benefit pension. CAAT's award-winning DBplus plan design is leading an extraordinary pace of growth for the Plan. Originally created to support the Ontario college system, the CAAT Plan now proudly serves more than 330 participating employers in 16 industries including the for-profit, nonprofit, and broader public sectors. It currently has more than 88,600 active and retired members. The CAAT Plan is respected for its pension and investment management expertise and focus on stability and benefit security. On January 1, 2023, the Plan was 124% funded on a going-concern basis.

