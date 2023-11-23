CAAT Pension Plan Launches First-of-its-Kind Recruitment Toolkit for Employers

The toolkit is designed to help employers win the Marathon for Talent in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - CAAT Pension Plan, one of Canada's fastest-growing and most sustainable defined benefit (DB) pension plans, is thrilled to announce the relaunch of its innovative recruitment toolkit. With pensions proven to improve workplace wellness, productivity, and talent and retention strategies for employers who offer it, the toolkit provides ready-to-use resources and promotional material to help elevate their talent attraction approach online.

Surveys show that more than two-thirds (69%) of employees would rather have a pension over a pay raise. More than four out of five (84%) say an employer-sponsored retirement plan is a critical benefit, while 79% of respondents say they are likely or very likely to change jobs for a better pension. Now, around 90% of employers nationwide say they are seeing the effects of the Marathon for Talent, which includes more significant challenges in attracting and retaining the best and brightest workers.

CAAT designed the toolkit to help address these issues by assisting employers in highlighting the inclusion of our award-winning DB plan in their compensation packages and elevating these organizations in the eyes of job seekers. It includes items like a branding badge they can add to their recruitment materials, messaging to add to an organization's Career page, and FAQs to help address a candidate's most common questions about the vital benefit.

"We designed the recruitment toolkit to be an easy-to-use solution to help our participating employers trumpet the fact that they offer a valuable defined pension from CAAT," said Russell Evans, Vice President Communications, CAAT Pension Plan. "We developed it based on feedback from our partners to help give them a competitive advantage in the Marathon for Talent. We're thrilled to see employers across Canada leveraging it, and proudly posting their 'Lifetime Retirement Pension' badge on their websites."

"We are proud to offer a Defined Benefit pension to our employees," said Diane McCutcheon, Vice President, Human Resources, Algonquin College. "The recruitment toolkit has been a great resource for showcasing the pension in our efforts to attract top talent."

The Power of Your Pension

CAAT Pension Plan is hosting a pair of webinars titled The Power of Your Pension for the HR and recruitment teams from participating employers. During the hour-long session, participants will hear from experts about how CAAT's defined benefit pensions encourage employees to stay, help boost productivity, increase engagement, and enhance their overall well-being. Participating employers can attend on November 29 or November 30, 2023.

About CAAT Pension Plan:

Established in 1967, the CAAT Pension Plan is an independent, jointly governed plan that offers two highly desirable designs of a defined benefit pension. CAAT's award-winning DBplus plan design is leading an extraordinary pace of growth for the Plan. Originally created to support the Ontario college system, the CAAT Plan now proudly serves more than 360 participating employers in 17 industries including the for-profit, non-profit, and broader public sectors. It currently has more than 91,700 active and retired members. The CAAT Plan is respected for its pension and investment management expertise and focus on stability and benefit security. On January 1, 2023, the Plan was 124% funded on a going-concern basis.

