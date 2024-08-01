CAAT Pension Plan Appoints Jillian Kennedy as Chief Strategy Officer

New addition to the Plan's Senior Executive Team to support CAAT's commitment to increasing pension coverage in Canada.

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - CAAT Pension Plan ('the Plan') is pleased to announce the appointment of Jillian Kennedy as Chief Strategy Officer.

In this newly created role, Jillian will be responsible for forming new strategic partnerships focused on expanding modern defined benefit (DB) pension coverage to more Canadian workplaces while increasing access to secure, valuable and sustainable retirement benefits to more Canadians.

Jillian Kennedy, Chief Strategy Officer, CAAT Pension Plan (CNW Group/CAAT Pension Plan)

In addition to leading the refinement of a long-term strategy aligned with CAAT's mission, Jillian will also drive national awareness of DB pension accessibility and address the evolving needs of members, workplaces, and the retirement savings industry.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jillian to the senior executive team. Her strong strategic leadership record and retirement industry expertise position her well to drive CAAT's vision of expanding pension coverage across Canada," says Derek Dobson, Chief Executive Officer and Plan Manager, CAAT Pension Plan. "Jillian brings extensive experience in identifying optimal plans for organizations, which will be instrumental to our commitment to innovating pension solutions that meet the needs of workplaces."

"CAAT's ability to develop and drive modern pension solutions and solve challenges where other arrangements may not – decumulation, pooling of risk, longevity – is one of the major reasons why I'm so excited to join the team," explains Jillian Kennedy, Chief Strategy Officer, CAAT Pension Plan. "CAAT is renowned for its culture and I'm inspired by the organization and the opportunity to create better retirement outcomes for more Canadians."

Jillian has been supporting plan sponsors and members to achieve better outcomes for more than 23 years, most recently as a partner in Mercer (Canada) Limited's wealth division. Her experience in plan design, investments and governance will enhance CAAT's ability to support employers in adopting a modern DB pension solution and improve the overall financial wellness of Canadians.

DBplus is a modern DB pension plan design available to organizations of all sizes and industries in the private, non-profit and broader public sectors. The award-winning design combines cost certainty for employers with secure, predictable retirement income for employees. Employers are attracted to DBplus because of its flexibility and its ability to address talent management objectives, such as attracting and retaining top talent and driving employee wellness and productivity.

About CAAT Pension Plan

Established in 1967, the CAAT Pension Plan is an independent, jointly governed plan that offers highly desirable modern defined benefit pensions. Originally created to support the Ontario college system, the CAAT Plan now proudly serves more than 500 participating employers in 20 industries, including the for-profit, non-profit, and broader public sectors. It currently has more than 100,000 active and retired members. The CAAT Plan is respected for its pension and investment management expertise and focus on stability and benefit security. On January 1, 2024, the Plan was 124% funded on a going-concern basis.

