CAA survey finds 96 per cent of Ontario drivers have witnessed dangerous driving behaviours on Ontario roads

THORNHILL, ON, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Nearly every Ontario driver has witnessed dangerous driving in the past year, yet many do not believe they contribute to the problem, according to a new survey from CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO).

A new survey from CAA SCO found that 96 per cent of Ontario drivers have observed dangerous driving behaviours, including speeding (78 per cent), aggressive driving (69 per cent), unsafe lane changes (68 per cent) and distracted driving (67 per cent).

The survey found that 96 per cent of Ontario drivers have observed dangerous driving behaviours, including speeding (78 per cent), aggressive driving (69 per cent), unsafe lane changes (68 per cent) and distracted driving (67 per cent). However, only 57 per cent admit to engaging in at least one dangerous driving behaviour, revealing a disconnect between what drivers see on the road and how they assess their own actions. This number rises to 62 per cent among drivers aged 18 to 34.

Most Drivers See Dangerous Behaviour, Fewer Admit to It

"Most Ontario drivers can identify dangerous behaviours when they see them, but many don't realize they may be contributing to the problem themselves," says Michael Stewart, community relations consultant, CAA South Central Ontario. "The good news is that small changes in driver behaviour can make a big difference. By slowing down, staying focused and making safe choices behind the wheel, we can help create safer roads for everyone."

Speeding remains the most common dangerous driving behaviour reported by Ontario drivers. More than one-third (38 per cent) admit to speeding, with more than half of those drivers say they typically travel 10 to 19 km/h above the speed limit. Even small increases in speed can significantly increase the likelihood and severity of collisions. Many drivers may not realize that fines increase depending on how far over the speed limit they are travelling and can be doubled in community safety zones.

Encouragingly, most Ontarians say they slow down when they realize they are speeding, suggesting awareness and education can play an important role in changing behaviour. According to the data, 87 per cent of drivers also support the fines and penalties for speeding, and 37 per cent claim that penalties and fines affected their driving behaviour in the past year.

Distracted Driving Also Remains a Serious Concern Across the Province

A separate survey conducted by CAA SCO found that 16 per cent of Ontario drivers have been involved in a collision caused by distracted driving, a figure that has gradually increased in recent years. Rear-end collisions remain the most common type of crash associated with distraction, according to this study.

"Distracted driving is preventable, yet it continues to put lives at risk every day," says Stewart. "Whether it's checking a notification, interacting with in-vehicle technology or taking your eyes off the road for a few seconds, the consequences can be devastating. The safest choice is to stay focused on driving."

As Ontarians prepare for the upcoming long weekend, CAA South Central Ontario is encouraging drivers to stay focused, alert and aware behind the wheel.

For more information about road safety advocacy and research, visit www.caasco.com/advocacy

About CAA South Central Ontario

For over a century, CAA has been helping Ontarians stay safe, mobile and protected. As an advocate for road safety and consumer issues, CAA South Central Ontario works to improve the lives of its more than 2.6 million Members through trusted emergency roadside assistance, insurance, travel and rewards programs, while advancing initiatives that make roads safer for all users.

Speeding and Dangerous Driving Behaviour Survey Methodology:

The online survey was conducted by DIG Insights from March 10 to March 20, 2026, with 1,504 Ontario drivers aged 18 and older. Based on the sample size of n=1,504 and with a confidence level of 95 per cent, the margin of error for this research is +/- 2%.)

Distracted Driving Survey Methodology:

The online survey was conducted by DIG Insights from February 3 to February 13, 2026, with 1,500 Ontario drivers aged 18 and older. Based on the sample size of n=1,500 and with a confidence level of 95 per cent, the margin of error for this research is +/- 2%.)

SOURCE CAA South Central Ontario

For further information, contact: Nadia Matos, Manager, External Communications, C: (416) 523-0663, E: [email protected]; Olivia Hodgkiss, Communications Specialist, C: (647) 327-0210, E: [email protected]