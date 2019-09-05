CAA Insurance supports the introduction of paperless pink slips for drivers

Electronic proof of auto insurance is the first step towards auto insurance

modernization in Ontario

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Earlier this morning at a CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) store in Markham, the Hon. Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, announced the introduction of electronic proof of auto insurance for Ontario drivers.

Ontario becomes the latest province to allow drivers to use electronic pink slips. Offering a paperless option is the next step in modernizing the auto insurance industry and a move welcomed by CAA and its members. In a recent survey conducted for CAA Insurance, nearly two-thirds of respondents expressed interest in having access to electronic proof of their auto insurance coverage.

"Today's announcement is the type of innovation and convenience that Ontarians are looking for as the province explores ways to modernize auto insurance," said Matthew Turack, President, CAA Insurance. "CAA looks forward to working with Minister Phillips and his team as they continue to explore avenues to drive the auto insurance industry ahead."

The move to a paperless pink slip echoes CAA Insurance's own efforts in the modernization of insurance in Ontario.

In recent years, CAA Insurance has caught the eye of many motorists as they shop for auto insurance. In 2011, CAA Insurance was at the forefront of innovation by introducing incentives for policyholders who install winter tires on their vehicle, something that all insurance companies must now offer. Last year, the company introduced CAA MyPace, the first pay-as-you-go, auto insurance program of its kind in Canada, where motorists can monitor how much they drive and pay for insurance based on their mileage.

