CAA Insurance Launches the CAA Head Start Discount™, Helping Young Drivers Save on Insurance Costs

THORNHILL, ON, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - CAA Insurance Company is excited to announce the launch of the CAA Head Start Discount™, a program designed to help young drivers save on their insurance costs. The discount is available to the children or dependents of CAA Insurance auto policyholders in good standing.

Effective April 15, for new business and June 15 for renewals, the CAA Head Start Discount offers 25 per cent savings to youth in Ontario under the age of 25 with a clean driving record. This discount is part of CAA Insurance's commitment to innovation and offering the best possible options to its customers.

"We are proud to be the first company to bring 25 per cent savings to market for young drivers in good standing," says Matthew Turack, group president CAA Insurance. "This new discount is another way that we can help Ontario families save money."

CAA Insurance has always made decisions with the best interests of its customers in mind. When designing programs, products, or initiatives, CAA Insurance makes data driven decisions by polling both policyholders and the public, and by asking ourselves the question, "What would a customer like and benefit from?" This question helps the company stay modern and relevant.

"We are confident that continuing to innovate and offer savings and programs that cater to the lifestyles of our customers is a strong business decision," says Turack. "The CAA Head Start Discount gives CAA Insurance the ability to be responsive to the needs of our customers and to ensure that we are there for them in every stage of life."

Parents or legal guardians of safe drivers who are CAA Insurance policyholders in Ontario can talk to an agent or broker to see if their children or dependents are eligible for the discount.

For over 45 years, CAA Insurance Company has provided dependable and trustworthy service to protect Canadians and what matters to them. CAA Insurance Company believes in following their responsibilities to help customers and distribution partners with the highest level of respect, fairness, and attention for the best coverage.

