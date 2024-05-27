CAA gives Atlantic Canadian food banks four electric delivery vans

DARTMOUTH, NS, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - CAA Atlantic has donated four fully-electric delivery vans to four food banks across the Atlantic provinces.

Feed Nova Scotia , Dartmouth, NS

, Community Food Sharing Association, St. John's, NL

Food Depot Alimentaire, Moncton, NB

Upper Room Hospitality Ministry, Charlottetown , PEI

The food bank vans will be unveiled today, May 27 at 11 a.m. at CAA Dartmouth, 330 John Savage Ave. Media and members are welcome to attend.

"CAA Atlantic is committed to community giving," says Dawn Dalley, president & CEO at CAA Atlantic. "Our hope is these vans reduce the operating costs and carbon footprint for the food banks, bringing more food to Atlantic Canadians in a cleaner, greener way."

In the fall, CAA Atlantic polled its members, employees, partners and stakeholders, and asked where it should focus its community giving.

"Feedback from our stakeholders was very clear and we want to make a difference where it matters most," says Dalley. "Helping our local food banks and feeding Atlantic Canadians, while simultaneously electrifying the food banks' fleet – it's a win-win."

In addition to the vehicles, the donation includes branded vehicle wraps, winter tires, and a level 2 electric vehicle charger with installation. The delivery vans are also stocked with non-perishable food. As it's able, CAA Atlantic hopes to expand this initiative to other deserving food banks across Atlantic Canada.

CAA Atlantic purchased its first EV in the spring of 2019 and since then, with the help of partner Next Ride from the Clean Foundation, CAA Atlantic has offered test drives and education for those considering transitioning to an EV.

"It's not a matter of if our members go electric, it's when," says Dalley. "We will be there for them when they make that transition."

CAA Atlantic's light service fleet is almost 100% hybrid or electric, which only one vehicle left to transition in 2025. CAA Atlantic regularly advocates for cleaner, greener transportation.

About CAA Atlantic

CAA Atlantic is a not-for-profit club providing more than 300,000 members with roadside assistance, member savings and comprehensive automotive and travel services. CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its members, including road safety, the environment, travel, infrastructure, and consumer protection.

