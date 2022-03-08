CAA Club Group of Companies announces donation to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and encourages others to do the same

As a result, CCG, the parent organization of CAA South Central Ontario (SCO), CAA Manitoba, CAA Insurance Company, Orion Travel Insurance and Echelon Insurance, will be making a $100,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

Money raised will enable the Canadian Red Cross to respond to humanitarian needs due to almost eight years of conflict in the region and the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Woo is encouraging others to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. "I encourage other abled organizations in Canada to contribute anything they can because—together—we can make a bigger difference in helping Ukraine get through this crisis."

Those wanting to help support relief efforts are encouraged to donate to the Canadian Red Cross online at www.redcross.ca, or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

CCG expresses solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Canada and abroad during these challenging times. Our thoughts are with all the people suffering and affected by the violence.

About CAA Club Group of Companies

For over a hundred years, CAA has been helping Canadians stay mobile, safe and protected. The CAA Club Group of Companies is comprised of two automobile clubs, CAA South Central Ontario and CAA Manitoba, providing roadside assistance, travel, insurance service and Member savings for over 2.4 million members. It also includes the CAA Insurance Company, a national property and casualty insurance company; Echelon Insurance, a national specialty insurer; and the Orion Travel Insurance Company.

