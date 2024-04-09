CAA Atlantic launches mobile automotive service Otto

DARTMOUTH, NS, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Otto, a mobile automotive services company, has launched in Halifax Regional Municipality by CAA Atlantic.

An evolution of CAA Atlantic's seasonal mobile tire program, Otto offers a variety of automotive services that come to you, seven days a week – without the hassle of bringing your car to a garage.

Backed by the trustworthy reputation of CAA, Otto offers a clean and convenient alternative to purchasing new tires, changing seasonal tires and repairing damaged tires. Otto also offers storage for seasonal tires and replacement service for batteries and wipers. Over time, Otto hopes to offer additional mobile services and expand to other Atlantic Canadian cities.

"We are thrilled to introduce Otto to the HRM," said Martyn Sibbald, chief innovation officer at CAA Atlantic. "Convenience is the name of the game when it comes to service nowadays, and people are busier than ever, so they're looking for companies that can give them back time - whether that's having food delivered to your door, or having new tires installed in your driveway."

Otto offers competitive tire prices and labor rates with an additional convenience fee for mobile service, on which CAA members save $25. Otto is available for everyone – you don't need to be a CAA member to use the service.

Otto's mobile service vans are equipped with the same high-end tire changing equipment found in most garages. Of note is the innovative solution used for power - Otto is the first in Canada to deliver this type of service without the use of a gas generator. Instead, Otto's vans use a sophisticated battery system that can be recharged each night to allow a full day's work.

For more information about Otto and its services, please visit https://www.ottomobile.ca.

