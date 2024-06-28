CA-NA-DA or CAN-A-DA? New poll shows a divided country can't even agree on its name

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Just in time for Canada Day, a new poll commissioned by popular political podcast The Strategists reveals that a divided country can't even agree on how to pronounce its name.

The Leger poll, which asked Canadians "How do you pronounce Canada?", found 52% say "CAN-A-DA", while 44% say "CA-NA-DA".

Language makes up much of the difference, with Francophones preferring "CA-NA-DA" 85% to 13% and Anglophones preferring "CAN-A-DA" 65% to 30%. "CAN-A-DA" is also strongly preferred by Conservatives (62% to 32%), while Liberal and NDP supporters are more evenly split – preferring "CAN-A-DA" to "CA-NA-DA" by more modest 50% to 47% and 51% to 45% margins respectively.

Stephen Carter is one of the hosts of The Strategists. Being very old, he expressed frustration and confusion with the mixed result: "I was sure we settled this in 1967 with the release of that Centennial Song. 'CA-NA-DA. We love you.' It's all there. Bobby Gimby was a genius."

Corey Hogan, another host of The Strategists – and somebody who counts himself among the 3% of Canadians who don't know how they pronounce the name of the country in which they live – said he wasn't surprised by the split results: "It rarely comes up. I guess I've read it in old books more than I've heard people say it."

Third host Zain Velji offered more cogent analysis, which he provided in the form of a very long question that was paywalled behind a $6/month subscription fee.

ABOUT THE POLL RESULTS

The results come from an online survey of 1607 Canadian residents aged 18 years of age or older, with quotas in place to generate a demographically representative sample. It ran June 21st, 2024 to June 24th, 2024. Results were weighted according to age, gender, region, and education.

Full results and methodology can be downloaded here.

ABOUT THE STRATEGISTS

The Strategists is an award-winning political podcast with a very reliable episode numbering system hosted by Alberta-based political strategists Zain Velji, Stephen Carter and Corey Hogan. The gang dissect the news of the day, pass judgment on strategy choices and lift back the curtain on how decisions are made. It has been described as "the least deliberate podcast of all time", "shockingly insightful" and "sports talk radio for politics".

SOURCE The Strategists Media Corporation

MEDIA CONTACT: Corey Hogan, [email protected], 403-585-8760