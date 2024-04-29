C2C Metals Announces Stock Option Grant

CSE: CTOC

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - C2C Metals Corp. (CSE: CTOC) (the "Company" or "C2C") today reports the Company has granted 400,000 common stock options, effective, April 29, 2024, to the Chief Executive Officer at a price of 0.16 CDN per share for a three-year period, in accordance with its Stock Option Plan. Vesting will occur over a period of eighteen months, with 25% vesting immediately and 25% vesting every 6 months thereafter until fully vested.

About C2C Metals Corp.

C2C Metals is a mineral exploration company which holds a portfolio of uranium, gold and copper projects in the United States and Canada. C2C Metals is focused on acquiring conventional uranium assets in the United States while maintaining a portfolio of advanced gold and copper assets in Canada.

