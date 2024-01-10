C2C GOLD CORP. ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO C2C METALS CORP.

CSE: CTOC

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC) (the "Company" or "C2C") announced today the name change to C2C Metals Corp., to better reflect the Company's diverse portfolio of projects including uranium, gold, copper and other metals. The Company's shares will commence trading under the new name on Monday, January 15, 2024, and will maintain the same ticker symbol "CTOC" on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) market.

About C2C Metals Corp.

C2C is a mineral exploration company with a broad portfolio of projects, based in the United States and Canada, which include uranium, gold and copper. The Company conducts ongoing research, claim staking and initial exploration to confirm the mineral potential of its targets. The company's experienced team has a proven track record in exploration, project development and production.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "will be", "anticipated", "may" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to: the completion of the name change. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

For further information: Chris Huggins, Chief Executive Officer, (604) 968-4844, [email protected]