C21 Investments Completes Repurchase of 2,051,000 Common Shares for Cancellation

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI) (OTCQX: CXXIF) ("C21" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced that it has completed a repurchase for cancellation of 2,051,000 of its common shares (the "Purchased Shares"), representing approximately 1.7% of the outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company, in a private transaction (the "Transaction").

The Purchased Shares were repurchased at a discount to the closing price of the Company's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on February 14, 2025. The transaction was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

"We are pleased to announce the purchase for cancellation of over 2 million outstanding Common Shares of C21 as we believe our current market valuation does not reflect the inherent value of our company given our growth trend, and proven track record of generating free cashflow over the last 5 years. Consistent with our strategy, this transaction represents the Company once again taking advantage of an opportunity that we believe will be accretive to our shareholders, " said Sonny Newman, Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to strive to be thoughtful stewards of capital and remain focused on pursuing additional accretive growth opportunities."

The Transaction does not fall under the Company's normal course issuer bid because the Purchased Shares were bought from a shareholder who resides outside of Canada.

After the Transaction and the cancellation of the Purchased Shares, the Company will have 117,996,814 common shares outstanding.

About C21 Investments Inc.

C21 Investments Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, processes, and distributes quality cannabis and hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. The Company is focused on value creation through the disciplined acquisition and integration of core retail, manufacturing, and distribution assets in strategic markets, leveraging industry-leading retail revenues with high-growth potential multi-market branded consumer packaged goods. The Company owns Silver State Relief and Silver State Cultivation in Nevada, including legacy Oregon brands Phantom Farms, Hood Oil and Eco Firma Farms. These brands produce and distribute a broad range of THC and CBD products from cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, cannabis oil, vaporizer cartridges and edibles. Based in Vancouver, Canada, additional information on C21 can be found at www.sedarplus.ca and www.cxxi.ca.

