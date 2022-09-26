C2 Montréal takes over downtown

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The SDC Montréal centre-ville is celebrating the presence of C2 Montréal downtown, a major new asset to its local and international influence. After an exceptional summer, the heart of the Metropolis, far from running out of steam, downtown Montreal is hosting the cream of the global business and creative crop for three days of innovation that will energize Quebec's economy.

"At this same time last year, the path ahead was foggy at best. Today, we have a very clear indicator of downtown's appeal as a highly creative environment that attracts visionaries and personalities from all around the world. For the occasion, we are also very happy to welcome the President and CEO of Chicago Loop Alliance to downtown Montreal. Our two downtowns are banking on their ecosystem's diversity and richness to revitalize the city core and are experiencing a significant upturn in affluence despite a slower worker return rate," says Glenn Castanheira, Executive Director of Montréal centre-ville.

"It's a pleasure to be back in Montreal for C2 and to rediscover the city's thriving and vibrant downtown that has so much to offer," says Michael Edwards, President and CEO of Chicago Loop Alliance. "Both Montreal and Chicago downtowns tackle emerging challenges by making our economic centers more inclusive and diverse, creating livable urban places for all. Our organizations are excited to continue working together to create a dynamic and sustainable international collaboration."

Downtown Montreal and Chicago move forward together

Despite what sets them apart, the second largest business district in the United States – the Loop – and the second largest financial hub in Canada have several strategic assets in common that allow them to strengthen their positioning as world-class cities and foster life amidst the skyscrapers.

A significant increase in population growth: Downtown Chicago is now experiencing the strongest residential growth in the United States , a trend also observed in downtown Montreal , which has the second highest population growth in Canada.





is now experiencing the strongest residential growth in , a trend also observed in downtown , which has the second highest population growth in Canada. Centers for advanced knowledge and a strong university presence that contribute to their attractiveness : Downtown Montreal is home to 7 universities where nearly 130,000 students converge every year. The Loop is also renowned for prestigious higher education institutions that inject youth and dynamism in its business center.





: is home to 7 universities where nearly 130,000 students converge every year. The Loop is also renowned for prestigious higher education institutions that inject youth and dynamism in its business center. An international recognition of their know-how that shows no signs of slowing down: In 2022, Chicago rose to 2nd place in the ranking of the best cities in the world. Meanwhile, Montreal is the only city on the continent included among the Top 10 cities hosting the most international events.





In 2022, rose to 2nd place in the ranking of the best cities in the world. Meanwhile, is the only city on the continent included among the Top 10 cities hosting the most international events. A thriving ecosystem that attracts young talent, private investment and new businesses : Google has decided to strengthen its presence in both Montreal and Chicago by inaugurating new offices, a symbol of how dynamic both our downtowns truly are.





: Google has decided to strengthen its presence in both and by inaugurating new offices, a symbol of how dynamic both our downtowns truly are. The maintaining of investments and efforts to improve the experience of all who bring their downtown to life: Moreover, they have both resumed with all their major events as well as with diversified and accessible programming inviting tourists and locals to rediscover downtown's many attractions.

On Tuesday, September 27th at 9:00 a.m., Mr. Michael Edwards, President and CEO of Chicago Loop Alliance, the entity responsible for the promotion and revitalization of Chicago's city center, and Mr. Glenn Castanheira, Executive Director of SDC Montréal centre-ville, will be panelists at C2 Montreal's "Cities as incubators for social change" conference. They will present their vision for the development of a downtown for all.

SOURCE Montréal Centre-Ville

