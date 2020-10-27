C-Level Executives Inspire Action to Advance Canadian Women-Owned Businesses at WBE Canada Conference

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - WBE Canada will host its 11th Annual Conference ' Supply Chain Innovation ' on November 9-10, 2020.

There will be a variety of training and networking opportunities to connect Canadian women owned businesses to corporate and government supply chains all from the safety of their (home) offices. This year's event will also feature a conversation of C-level executives - ' Women in Business – A C-Suite Perspective' , on November 9, 1:50pm ET.

The impact of COVID-19 on women-owned businesses presents a concerning picture. 61% of Women owned businesses reported loss of contracts, customers and clients. In contrast, 34% of other businesses across Canada reported cancellation of contracts.

Joining us to discuss how large corporate supply chains are supporting Canadian women-owned businesses and specifically, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this group, are Susan Goodyer, Chief Human Resources Officer for Accenture Canada, Stefano Lucarelli, Chief Financial Officer for BDC and Christoph Knoess, Chief Administrative Officer for RBC. The panel is moderated by Jamie Crump, President, The Richwell Group and WBE Canada's lead consultant for the Supplier Diversity Accelerator program.

"Advancing diversity and inclusion is a priority for BDC," says Stefano Lucarelli, Chief Financial Officer of BDC. "This includes leading by example to build stronger and more sustainable supply chains. Inclusive supply chains and procurement policies not only benefit diverse entrepreneurs, including women and minority-owned businesses, but are also good for the economy. When we invest in diversity, we all win."

C-level executives are an integral component of the supplier diversity framework. They have a huge impact on the buying behaviour of their company, their commitment to supplier diversity can result in their company's supply chain being inclusive, innovative and highly resilient.

"It is refreshing to see supplier diversity topics being discussed among C-level executives in Canada," says Silvia Pencak, President, WBE Canada. "As we advance through the pandemic and look at recovery options for the economy, diverse businesses can play a crucial role in getting communities across Canada back on track. It is time to recognize that diversity and inclusion and supplier diversity MUST be part of our current focus to become a reality for future generations."

Join Us to get inspired by the commitments and accomplishments of our panelists who represent some of Canada's top organizations and their contributions to Canada's growing economy.

About WBE Canada Conference

Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is a Canadian non-profit organization with a mission to empower Canadian Women Business Enterprises (WBEs) with equal access to corporate and public procurement. WBE Canada's Annual Conference is the leading supplier diversity event in Canada. This year's conference, Supply Chain Innovation will provide an upscale virtual experience featuring innovations in supply chains, opportunities to share best practices and top recommendations for the next decade. More information at www.WBEconference.ca .

SOURCE WBE Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Sharon Ferdinands, Marketing Manager, WBE Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

www.weconnectcanada.org

