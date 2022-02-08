C-CORE Continues Partnership with Global Methane Monitoring Leader GHGSat

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - St. John's, NL-based C-CORE continues its long-standing partnership with Quebec-based company GHGSat. GHGSat is the global leader in high-resolution remote sensing of greenhouse gas from space, providing unique emissions data and intelligence to businesses, governments, regulators, and investors worldwide. C-CORE has secured a contract to continue providing ground segment services for GHGSat's rapidly expanding satellite constellation.

The two organizations have been working together since 2013 from concept to world-leading satellite monitoring technology.

"This contract is another example of how the two organizations continue to address this market sector and support its phenomenal growth opportunities," says Paul Adlakha, Managing Director at C-CORE. "The ground segment contract will leverage C-CORE's ground stations in Canada to provide cost-effective downlink and uplink services for the GHGSat constellation."

C-CORE owns and operates two Canadian Ground Stations that provide services for remote sensing satellites by communicating tasking information and downlinking the resulting data to Earth. The ground stations are located in the Arctic (Inuvik) and in Northeast Canada (Happy Valley-Goose Bay) and were developed with GHGSat's requirements in mind. With the highest resolution greenhouse gas monitoring satellites on the market today, GHGSat technology is capable of detecting and measuring sources of methane emissions down to the facility level. GHGSat recently announced the launch of its next three satellites scheduled to be in orbit in the summer of 2022. To meet the demand for GHGSat emission data, a robust ground station network is required.

"C-CORE has been a valued partner throughout GHGSat's development," says Stephane Germain, President and CEO of GHGSat. "As we are scaling our constellation and emission data services, efficient ground station services are essential. We are very pleased to be continuing our relationship with a leading Canadian company like C-CORE."

ABOUT

GHGSat uses its own satellites and aircraft sensors to measure greenhouse gas emissions directly from industrial sites, providing actionable insights to businesses, governments, and regulators. With proprietary and patented remote-sensing technology, GHGSat enables strategic decision-making through monitoring and analytics services with better accuracy and greater frequency at a fraction of the cost of other technologies. www.ghgsat.com

C-CORE's Satellite Ground Stations are an innovative solution designed to support the new generation of satellites and higher-density satellite constellations, providing a more cost-effective solution for downlinking high volumes of satellite data.

