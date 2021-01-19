BZAM Holdings Inc. Sells Securities of Speakeasy Cannabis Club

ROCK CREEK, BC, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - BZAM Holdings Inc. ("BZAM"), an integrated cultivator and producer of cannabis and cannabis products incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, announces that on January 18, 2021, BZAM sold 1,500,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd. ("Speakeasy") at a price of $0.50 per Common Share (the "January 18 Sale") for aggregate gross sale proceeds of $750,000 through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Immediately prior to the January 18 Sale, BZAM held a total of 14,713,847 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, and 11,003,847 Warrants, which, when aggregated with the Common Shares held by BZAM, represented approximately 19.98% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

As of January 18, 2021, following the January 18 Sale, BZAM held a total of 13,213,847 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.23% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, and 11,003,847 Warrants, which, when aggregated with the Common Shares BZAM now holds, represents approximately 18.81% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The security holding percentages of BZAM described above are calculated using the outstanding total Common Shares as disclosed in Speakeasy's management discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR on December 30, 2020.

BZAM expects to monitor the business, prospects, financial condition and potential capital requirements of Speakeasy, and depending on its evaluation of these and other factors, BZAM may from time to time in the future increase or decrease its direct or indirect ownership, control or direction over Common Shares or other securities of Speakeasy through market transactions, private agreements, subscriptions from treasury or otherwise.

Speakeasy's head office address is 1515 Meyers Creek Road West, Rock Creek, BC, V0H 1Y0.

