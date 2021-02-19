BYT Holdings Announces Changes to Chairman of the Board

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - BYT Holdings Ltd. (CSE: BYT) ("BYT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on January 29, 2021, Mr. Li Cunkou (Sunny Li) was appointed as Executive Chairman to the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Vincent Lim will continue to serve as a director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

A biography of Mr. Sunny Li is provided below:

Mr. Sunny Li has over 30 years of business experience in Asia. He founded a marine equipment technology company that supplies products and services to the oil and gas, ship building, sea safety and rescue, marine logistics industries. As an angel investor, Mr. Li has invested and nurtured companies in the various fields of technology and supported their growth in the Asia Pacific region.

"BYT has built a solid foundation in the EPCM and waste management services industries. We will be leveraging on this track record to enhance our technologies and product offerings, expand our customer base, and develop into a regional market leader. In position as Executive Chairman, I am very much looking forward to guiding the Company's development and creating value for our stakeholders," said Mr. Li.

Vincent Lim, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased that Mr. Li has taken on an executive role within the Company. Mr. Li has the vision and experience to lead the Company and I look forward to working with him as we grow the business."

About BYT Holdings

BYT's operations are based out of Singapore, with its primary business being to provide one-stop turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction management solutions that range from consultancy and design to the construction of projects involving high technology production facilities, primarily in Singapore and mainland China. BYT is also developing its waste management services division in Shanghai, China, which focuses on converting waste into organic compost.

ON BEHALF OF BYT Holdings

"Vincent Lim"

Vincent Lim

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE BYT Holdings Ltd.

For further information: [email protected]