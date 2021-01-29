BYT Holdings Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - BYT Holdings Ltd. (CSE: BYT) ("BYT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tan Tee Ween to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"). In addition, Ben Lim and Robert Lee have stepped down as directors from the Board; Mr. Lim will continue to serve as the Company's Chief Operating Officer. The Company thanks Mr. Lee for his services and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

A biography of Mr. Tan is provided below:

Mr. Tan has over twenty years' experience in the private equity and banking industry. Over the past seventeen years, he has managed private equity investments, ranging from early stage venture capital to large scale buyouts involving publicly listed companies, for international institutional investors including endowments, insurance companies, and pension funds. He is currently a partner at Doma Capital Inc., a Hong Kong based private equity firm that he co-founded in 2017. Prior to this, he was a managing director with Orion Partners LP, a pan-Asia alternative investment firm. He began his career in banking, handling corporate loans and debt restructuring involving large conglomerates in South East Asia. He graduated from the National University of Singapore with a BBA (Hons) degree and is a CFA charterholder.

About BYT Holdings

BYT's operations are based out of Singapore, with its primary business being to provide one-stop turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction management solutions that range from consultancy and design, to the construction of projects involving high technology production facilities, primarily in Singapore and mainland China. BYT is also developing its waste management services division in Shanghai, China, which focuses on converting waste into organic compost.

