BYT Files Announces Resignation of Interim Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - BYT Holdings Ltd. (CSE: BYT) ("BYT" or the "Company") announces that effective July 31, 2023, Tan Tee Ween resigned from his role as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Tan has been with BYT since January 29, 2021, when he was first appointed to the board of directors. Mr. Tan will remain on the board of directors and will also serve as a consultant to the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Tan for his services as Interim CEO and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

Li Cunkou (Sunny Li), the Executive Chairman of the Company, has been appointed CEO effective August 1, 2023.

About BYT Holdings

BYT's operations are based out of Singapore, with its primary business being to provide one-stop turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction management solutions that range from consultancy and design, to the construction of projects involving high technology production facilities, primarily in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

