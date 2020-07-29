Byrna Technologies Inc. Issues Update on Expansion Plans

ANDOVER, Mass., July 29, 2020 /CNW/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: BYRN)(CSE: BYRN) (the "Company") announced it has signed a lease for approximately 14, 000 square feet in Ft Wayne, Indiana to expand its manufacturing and distribution capabilities. "We are looking forward to expanding our footprint in Ft. Wayne and adding to the region's rich history as a manufacturing center for air guns," stated Bryan Ganz, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. The Company also announced that it has granted a total of 425,000 incentive stock options to 5 recent hires involved in marketing, sales and customer service, 4 of whom are based in Las Vegas. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $1.38 (US), an expiry date of July 24, 2025, and will vest over a three year period with the first third vesting on the first anniversary date of each employee's hire.

