Byrna Technologies CEO, Bryan Ganz, Delivers Presentation to Investors at Company's Annual General Meeting

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) ("Byrna" or the "Company") today announced that its CEO, Bryan Ganz, delivered a presentation as part of the Company's Annual General Meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2020. During his presentation, Mr. Ganz provided an overview of the Company's business strategy, recent corporate developments and outlook.

An archived version of the video presentation is available on the Company's Investor Relations website at the following link: https://ir.byrna.com/.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less lethal equipment and munitions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here.

