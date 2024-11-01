DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has introduced new fiat protection for trading novices to counter potential market risks. First-time depositors may enroll to protect their investment in Bybit's Fiat Loss Coverage Frenzy campaign this season.

Bybit Protects First-Time Copy Traders Against Potential Fiat Losses in Limited-Time Offer

From now to Dec. 1, 2024, Bybit is offering up to 100 USDT in Fiat Loss Coverage Vouchers ("the Voucher") for as little as 100 USDT in first-time trading. Users making a first-time deposit and lured by the power of Copy Trading may sign up for the exclusive event for a confidence boost as well as potential capital protection.

The generous offer is available for eligible users only and the number of Vouchers is limited. Users may follow three simple steps to seize an opportunity to minimize their risk of asset devaluation:

Deposit : Users making a first-time deposit of at least 100 USDT in any currency via Bybit P2P, Fiat Deposit or One-Click Buy Claim the Voucher: Access the "Claim" button at the Bybit Copy Trading page for up to 100 USDT in Fiat loss coverage Explore Copy Trading: Choose the first Master Trader wisely and execute the first copy trade in the amount of at least 100 USDT in either Smart Copy Mode or Advanced Copy Mode. Should the trade result in a loss, holders of the Voucher will be reimbursed up to the Voucher value.

Fiat and crypto solutions on Bybit come with copious benefits and rewards, including innovative mechanisms to enhance Bybit's protection of users' interests. The exchange is also trusted for its deep liquidity and tried-and-tested reliability, 24/7 customer support, and diversity of products and solutions.

"Investing comes with risks, and for retail investors starting to diversify into crypto, we've got their back. This campaign is a gesture of support and an invitation into the world of digital assets for new users, and Bybit serves to take away some of the stress for a better trading experience," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. "I hope it offers extra protection for new traders as they embark on their journey," she added.

