BYBIT FINTECH LIMITED, File No. 2021-21

News provided by

Ontario Securities Commission

Jun 02, 2022, 12:27 ET

TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on June 3, 2022 will not proceed as scheduled.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected], For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Organization Profile

Ontario Securities Commission