DUBAI, UAE, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce the Bybit Card's newly launched shopping festival which coincides with the 2025 Prime Day. From July 8 to 11, Bybit Card holders will receive enhanced cashback rates and potential bonuses across all eligible crypto-funded transactions, on and offline.

The event features two reward tracks:

Bybit Card Doubles Shopping Season Joy with 20% Cashback

New User Incentive: The first 1,000 new cardholders who complete transactions totaling 50 USDT will receive 10 USDT in bonus.

Volume-Based Rewards: Users who pay with their Bybit Card in the amount of 100 USD or more during the promotional period are eligible for up to 20% cashback.

Registration is required, and new users may apply for a virtual card to qualify for the sign-up bonus. All reward categories are covered in the promotion, including eligible travel transactions, transport, fashion, restaurants, and beauty and wellness. Only crypto-funded transactions are counted towards the transaction volume.

Trusted by two million cardholders, the Bybit Card supports real-time digital asset conversion with competitive exchange rates when users pay with crypto, eliminating traditional barriers between digital asset ownership and merchant acceptance.

The Bybit Card's expanding global accessibility addresses the growing demand for crypto utility in everyday transactions, reflecting a broader shift toward using digital assets to enhance lifestyle and personal experiences. The Bybit Card's approach enables users to unlock full crypto spending convenience, earn APR on eligible balances, while enjoying reward structures that align with traditional payment card benefits.

Key Features:

Ultimate crypto convenience : seamless transactions in crypto with the virtual card, and cash withdrawals from supported ATMs around the world with the physical card available to Mastercard holders.

: seamless transactions in with the virtual card, and cash withdrawals from supported ATMs around the world with the physical card available to Mastercard holders. No annual fees , up to 10% cashback , and up to 8% APR on crypto balances.

, , and on balances. Year-round perks: 100% rebates on subscriptions including Netflix, Spotify, and selected AI tools, airport lounge access, and other benefits refreshed seasonally.

100% rebates on subscriptions including Netflix, Spotify, and selected AI tools, airport lounge access, and other benefits refreshed seasonally. Cashback options: BTC, ETH , AVAX, USDC and USDT.

BTC, , AVAX, USDC and USDT. Multi-asset support: BTC, ETH , XRP , TON, USDT, USDC, MNT, and BNB, with more options on the way.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

