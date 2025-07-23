Bybit and Cactus Custody Announce Strategic Partnership with Cactus Oasis Integration

DUBAI, UAE, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announces a strategic partnership with Cactus Custody, Asia's leading compliant and licensed digital asset custodian under Matrixport Group. Together, they are launching an off-exchange settlement solution via Cactus Oasis, designed to enhance asset security, capital efficiency, and operational control for institutional clients. The integration will go live on July 28, 2025.

This partnership enables institutional and professional clients to trade directly on Bybit without pre-funding exchange accounts. Clients deposit collateral into Cactus Custody, where assets are held in fully segregated, regulated custody and transferred to Bybit only at the point of trade settlement, reducing counterparty risk while maintaining access to market liquidity.

Shunyet Jan, Head of Institutional and Derivatives at Bybit, commented: "Bybit is committed to providing institutions with a secure and efficient trading environment. The integration of Cactus Oasis gives our clients more flexibility in managing liquidity without compromising asset protection."

Enhanced Asset Security and Efficiency

With Cactus Oasis, institutional clients can trade on Bybit while keeping their collateral securely held in independent custody. Assets remain protected with Cactus Custody until trade settlement, improving capital efficiency and aligning with strict internal governance requirements.

Cactus Custody delivers bank-grade security through a tiered hot and cold wallet system, combining hardware security module (HSM) encryption with institutional-grade cold storage. It holds SOC 1 Type 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications from Deloitte and is licensed as a Hong Kong Trust Company and Trust or Company Service Provider (TCSP) under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, meeting the compliance standards of leading financial institutions.

Cactus Oasis: Tailored for Institutional Needs

Cactus Oasis offers cross-platform custody through Buffer accounts, a Cactus Oasis feature, streamlining asset management across multiple exchanges. It provides flexible risk controls, including dual- and pre-authorization modes, customizable approval and settlement workflows, and compliance with KYC, KYB, and KYT requirements. Role-based access and multi-level permissions ensure robust governance and operational efficiency.

Wendy Jiang, General Manager of Cactus Custody, said: "This integration with Bybit addresses institutional demands for secure custody, risk reduction, and efficient post-trade settlement. It represents a meaningful step in advancing digital asset trading infrastructure and driving institutional adoption."

Driving Institutional Adoption Globally

Bybit and Cactus Custody share a joint vision of supporting institutional adoption with compliant, transparent, and scalable infrastructure. This partnership is particularly impactful for institutions in the Asia-Pacific region, where regulatory clarity, risk controls, and capital flexibility are essential to long-term engagement.

