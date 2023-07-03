Buzzed Buds Brings a Buzzworthy Cannabis Experience to Mississauga with Delivery Service to Oakville

We are thrilled to provide the first licensed delivery service to Mississauga and our neighbours in Oakville, Ontario, where cannabis retail is still disallowed, with direct access to our full selection of cannabis flower, pre-rolls, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, drinks and wellness products.

At Buzzed Buds, we welcome all, including Oakville residents, to come and see and experience a truly boutique and upscale operation with unparalleled customer experience. We are open late every day, from 9 am to 11 pm, with the last deliveries going out at 9 pm. We are also open regularly on all major holidays except Christmas Day. You can view our entire product selection, with pricing and batch-specific details such as THC and other cannabinoids, at www.buzzedbuds.co . Here you may also order both express pickup and delivery directly.

Our in-store displays feature tangible cannabis products you can see and smell, courtesy of Ontario Fixtures. Our knowledgeable budtenders will tailor your experience and make recommendations based on your needs by asking the right questions and providing the necessary information and education on our products. We pride ourselves on delivering "buzzin' good deals" to the neighbourhood with the best-priced cannabis products and a goal of increasing accessibility for all.

President Daniel Barnes said, "We are thrilled to open a store in Mississauga. The support from surrounding local businesses and the community has been incredible. We look forward to continuing to build trust with our customers and community and becoming a staple in the Clarkson neighbourhood."

