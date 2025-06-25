BuyCanadianGroup.ca Announces First All-Canadian Online Department Store

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians eager to support local now have a new way to discover and buy home–grown products. BuyCanadianGroup.ca is the country's first online department store featuring exclusively Canadian brands. Shoppers can explore a curated catalogue of Canadian products and complete a one–click, multi–brand checkout—knowing every dollar stays in Canada.

Early momentum is strong: new brands are joining every day, including Pluck Tea, Maker's Clean by cleaning expert Melissa Maker, and Indigenous–owned Cheekbone Beauty. Thousands of Canadians have pre–registered, and leading domestic investors have already provided seed funding.

"Eighty–five percent of Canadians are actively looking for Canadian alternatives. Catalogues and directories aren't enough. Canada needs a new department store—one that features all Canadian brands," said Dave Lazar, Founder of Buy Canadian Group. "We give shoppers an easy way to fill their cart and know they're buying Canadian."

Product discovery is supercharged with Buy Canadian TV, a shoppable video destination where Canadian personalities and creators help shoppers discover Canadian alternatives in live streams and replays with on-screen shopping. Brands, meanwhile, can connect with consumers who are now looking to discover Canadian products. Powered by Canadian live shopping platform Stage TEN, launch shows feature Melissa Maker (Clean My Space, 2.1 million YouTube subscribers) and Harley Morenstein (Epic Meal Time, 6.7 million subscribers). Partnerships with Digital First Canada and Andromedia Distribution will soon make 8,000 + hours of Canadian video fully shoppable with Canadian products.

BuyCanadianGroup.ca is currently welcoming applications from Canadian–owned brands of all sizes and offers one–click onboarding for the more than 110,000 Canadian Shopify merchants.

