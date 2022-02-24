Butterly 2.0 Gives Consumers Voice By Building Communities Around Brands

Updates tap into the power of owned communities with a user-friendly dashboard

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Butterly - the new SaaS version of well-known consumer feedback platform, ChickAdvisor , today announced significant updates to its platform that help brands build authentic customer communities. The power of Butterly Communities comes at the perfect time as brands grapple with the increasingly complicated data capture rules. At the same time, consumers - particularly millennials – are more vocal about their likes and dislikes.

"We built Butterly first as a tool to put community building in the hands of brand teams themselves so that they can have total ownership of campaigns and consumer relationships," said Ali de Bold, Founder, ChickAdvisor. "With the launch of our new Advocate Center, we've enabled an always-on feed of new fans to join brand communities and collaborate directly with them to align with what both brands want, and consumers are demanding - direct communication and community around the brands they love."

Butterly 2.0, explained in this launch video, brings the two closer together with a goal to providing brands:

Deeper loyalty

Realtime, owned, first-party data

Authentic consumer reviews

Targeted research

Customer acquisition

Increased sales

All at cost savings to building custom tools or using external resources for any one of the above.

"Critical to understanding is that this is all now available in one user-friendly dashboard that requires less time and effort for brand managers," said de Bold. "And we think that getting immediate, direct, authentic information from actual product users is exactly what brands want today."

The growth of review platforms is a testament to consumer demand for the ability to provide feedback and how important that feedback is for both other consumers and the brands themselves.

"Imagine in 20 minutes being able to ask your actual customers what flavour, colour or what kind of other innovation they'd like to see on your new product and being able to review, analyze and respond to that input essentially in real-time," said Lou Bridda, CEO, Butterly. "This kind of engagement bolsters loyalty with the customer and allows brands to plan based on real people who use their products - not the typical speculative people who fit the right demographic but may never have sampled the brand. It's incredibly powerful in today's cluttered world with tight product innovation timelines."

"Since we started building a community on Butterly we've acquired a significant number of fans and have seen a lift in sales," says Laura Jones, Business Manager with Dr. Oetker. "We've been very happy with the quality of the reviews and social content that has been created so far."

Butterly was initially established as the engine behind all ChickAdvisor campaigns but is now available to be incorporated into brands' websites and social media tools so they can independently drive their own communities or do it with the support of the Butterly team.

For a Butterly demonstration or more information, please contact: [email protected]

About Butterly:

Butterly is the community-building software that powers websites connecting brands with Canadians interested in trying and reviewing products. Butterly also powers ChickAdvisor Canada's first and most trusted ratings and reviews platform for women, XYStuff.com (for men) and FamilyRated.com (for families).

SOURCE Butterly

For further information: Media enquiries: Fawn Mulcahy, Email: [email protected], Phone: 604.961.3314