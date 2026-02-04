MONTRÉAL, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - As nearly 10,000 Québec businesses report their intention to sell within the next year, and close to 50,000 within the next five years, BCF Business Law, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, and Repreneuriat Québec today officially launch the Mouvement repreneuriat au féminin (Women in Business Succession Movement), during an event held at BCF's Montréal offices bringing together decision-makers, experts, and influential leaders. Key data on women in business succession, as well as the Movement's first initiatives, including the launch of a reference website, will be unveiled.

The Mouvement repreneuriat au féminin reflects the shared commitment of the three organizations to reduce barriers to business ownership for women, foster women's economic leadership, and mobilize the ecosystem around concrete initiatives designed to support business succession. By helping to evolve the rules of the game so that women in business succession becomes an accessible, recognized, and structuring solution to the major challenges associated with business transfers, the Movement aims to increase the proportion of women business successors from 26% to 35% within five years.

Concrete Initiatives to Accelerate Women in Business Succession

Through this Movement, the partners aim to position Québec as a reference model -both locally and internationally- for women in business succession.

The Mouvement repreneuriat au féminin will initially be deployed through three concrete initiatives:

Raising the profile of women in business succession, through targeted visibility initiatives, including the release of a first video capsule;

Creating spaces for dialogue and connection, by leveraging existing platforms and fostering exchanges across Québec;

Launching a reference website (https://repreneuriataufeminin.com), designed as a central hub bringing together resources, key information, and practical tools to support women throughout their business succession journey.

Additional tangible actions will be rolled out progressively to amplify the Movement's impact.

Women in Business Succession Remains Underrepresented

In the coming years, thousands of businesses will need to prepare and identify a successor. Without enough successors, both women and men, jobs, expertise, and companies in strategic sectors risk disappearing or being relocated.

Despite their central role in the economy, women remain significantly underrepresented in business succession. According to data from the Repreneuriat Québec Observatory, women accounted for an average of 26% of business successors between 2015 and 2022. This proportion drops to 18.3% when spousal transfers are excluded.

The barriers are well documented: more limited access to capital, lack of specialized support, work-life balance challenges, persistent stereotypes, and less developed professional networks. These obstacles are systemic, and they deprive Québec of a critical share of its business succession pipeline.

Listen, Analyze, Act: A Collective Mobilization to Drive Change

The Mouvement repreneuriat au féminin builds on initial work launched last spring by BCF Business Law, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, and Repreneuriat Québec. To fully understand the challenges, it was essential to begin by listening, analyzing, and taking the time to establish a shared foundation.

A roundtable bringing together approximately thirty economic leaders enabled the partners to discuss perspectives, share on-the-ground realities, and identify clear findings, as well as promising directions to accelerate women in business succession.

These discussions, supported by data from the Repreneuriat Québec Observatory and analyses by Aviseo Conseil, have led to the release of a report outlining key findings and framing the next actions of the Movement (report available at https://repreneuriataufeminin.com).

