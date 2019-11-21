Business Owners Giving Away 9,000-sq.ft. Commercial Building In Canada-wide Competition

"We launched AgZone 11 years ago, and since then, we've experienced so much growth, we've outgrown our building," said Julie Kissel, AgZone co-owner. "This opportunity is our way of paying the dream forward because we couldn't have achieved our success without the support of our incredible community. The Village of Glendon can't wait to receive and support Canada's next big dreamer."

To enter the competition, submit your business idea by December 31, 2019, at dreambigcanada.ca. A panel of judges will select 25 finalists before narrowing it down to the top five. Dream Big Canada will be revealing live on Facebook the successful candidate.

"WE WANT PEOPLE TO DREAM BIG AND IMAGINE THE POSSIBILITIES THAT COME WITH ZERO MORTGAGE PAYMENTS ON A HALF-MILLION-DOLLAR BUILDING," SAID KISSEL. "IT'S THE OPPORTUNITY OF A LIFETIME."

BUILDING SPECS:

Address: 5310 Pyrogy Dr N, Glendon, AB T0A 1P0

Building Size: 9,000 sq.ft. (7,000 sq.ft. main floor & 2,000 sq.ft. unfinished second floor)

Lot Size: 1.5 acres (more or less)

Year Constructed: 1984

Overhead Doors: one (1) 10′ x 10′, one (1) 12′ x 9′, two (2) 12' x 12′

Security: ADT system, security posts and roll shutters, chain link fence and steel fence

SOURCE Dream Big Canada

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Julie Kissel, 5310 Pyrogy Drive, PO Box 26, Glendon, AB T0A 1P0, Phone: (780) 635-3936, Email: freedom@dreambigcanada.ca, Website: dreambigcanada.ca, Facebook: www.facebook.com/dreambigcanada/

