Business Council Launches Can-Do Campaign, Pushes Canadian Policy-Makers to go from Worst to First in Economic Growth

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - At a time when GDP per capita has shrunk by a total of four per cent since 2022 -- which is unprecedented outside a recession -- the Business Council of Canada (BCC) is calling on Canadians to urge their elected officials to take control of the country's economic destiny.

"Last week's disappointing GDP data further support projections that Canada's per capita GDP growth will be dead last among OECD countries this decade," says Goldy Hyder, president and CEO of the BCC. "We can do much better, which is why we are launching a new initiative – the Can-Do campaign – to spark an attitudinal shift and push policymakers to pursue moving Canada from worst to first."

To encourage a healthier economy, the Can-Do campaign enables employees of large enterprises and all concerned Canadians to write to their members of parliament to urge them to work towards creating the right conditions to spur Canadian economic growth, including:

Championing, not criticizing, the large employers who drive Canada's economy

Creating a welcoming environment for private sector innovation and R&D

Strengthening Canada's energy and food security

Putting in place taxes and regulations that invite investment

"Right now Canada is trapped in a vicious economic cycle – a weak economy exacerbated by weak personal and public finances," says Hyder. "There are many things, including the U.S. election, outside of our control, so we must focus on what we can control to reverse this downward trend and create a virtuous cycle at the centre of which is a growing economy."

Canadians can participate in the Can-Do campaign by visiting: candocanada.ca or cestpossible.ca

