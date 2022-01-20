MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - AGA Benefit Solutions, in partnership with Novacap, is pleased to announce the acquisition of J&D Benefits. Based in Markham Ontario, J&D Benefits offers customized benefit administration services, specializing in multi-provider, flexible benefits, and multi-employer platforms.

The acquisition will provide the J&D team with the resources and network necessary to expand operations nationwide. J&D Benefits' multi-employer platform will complement AGA's portfolio of products and services. J&D Benefits' activities will hence forth continue under the banner of AGA Benefit Solutions, Todd Rappitt, President J&D Benefits, is now a shareholder and partner in AGA and will work closely with AGA CEO Martin Papillon to lead the scaling of J&D's solutions across Canada.

"This is an exciting milestone for our company as we leverage J&D's multi-employer plan platform to serve organizations and their members across Canada," said Martin Papillon, President and CEO of AGA. "J&D Benefits has been providing coverage to Canadian organizations over the last four decades. The same high level of service and care our clients have come to expect will continue. We are very pleased to welcome the J&D Benefits employee group to the AGA family."

"AGA is an ideal fit for J&D Benefits. AGA aligns with what J&D worked so hard to achieve. Being a Canadian based company with a mission to streamline administration and focussing on customer service are two fundamental values of J&D. They have exceptional depth, resources and experience that I know will benefit our clients" said Todd Rappitt, J&D president. "We will work closely together to ensure a smooth and seamless transition and integrate our highly complementary product offering into AGA's operations.''

About AGA Benefit Solutions

AGA Benefit Solutions is the Quebec leader in the development and administration of customized group insurance plans, and also specializes in group retirement plans. With this acquisition, it is becoming one of Canada's leading benefit providers. Founded more than 40 years ago, AGA Benefit Solutions serves today more than 2,600 clients, supports over 155,000 members with the management and adjudication of their claims, and boasts $400 million in premiums and $310 million in group-annuity assets under management. To find out more, visit www.aga.ca

About J&D Benefits

Founded in 1986 to meet the increasing demand for more efficient group benefit programs, J&D Benefits has since grown into a leading National provider of benefit programs and administrative services for organizations of every size. With a full line of consulting and administrative services and solutions, J&D Benefits can help you achieve your organization's goals.

About Novacap

Founded in 1981, Novacap is a leading North American private equity firm with CA$8 billion of AUM that has invested in more than 100 companies and completed more than 150 add-on acquisitions. Applying its sector-focused approach since 2007 in TMT, Industries, Financial Services and Digital Infrastructure, Novacap's deep domain expertise can accelerate company growth and create long-term value. With experienced, dedicated investment and operations teams as well as substantial funding, Novacap has the resources and knowledge to build world-class businesses. Novacap has offices in Brossard, Quebec and Toronto, Ontario. To find out more, visit https://www.novacap.ca/en/ .

