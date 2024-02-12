Busbud Announces Winners of Inaugural Travellers' Best Awards Highlighting Canada's Top Bus Operators

Global Booking Platform Highlights Eight Canadian Bus Operators That Consistently Rank Top With Passengers

MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Busbud , a global ground travel booking platform, announced the winners of its inaugural Travellers' Best Awards recognizing the top bus operators in Canada who deliver exceptional service. The Travellers' Best Awards celebrates Canadian bus operators across the country who have continuously received stellar passenger reviews from locals as well as tourists in 2023. The award program celebrates standout bus operators across eight different categories recognizing best overall service, popularity, Wi-Fi reliability, shuttles, customer service, and cross-border trips.

"Congratulations to all of this year's Travellers' Best Award winners," says LP Maurice, CEO & Co-founder of Busbud. "This award recognizes the best in the industry here in our home country of Canada. Winning this award is a testament to these operators' commitment to providing excellent travel experiences to their customers and investing in the future of ground transportation."

2024 Travellers Best Award Winners:

Category Winner Best Bus Company Red Arrow Most Popular Rider Express Connectivity Award Red Arrow Shuttle Star Award Vivo Green Time Trust Award Jaguaride Stellar Service Award Ebus Bridge Builder Award Quick Shuttle Global Rider Award ONEXBUS

To learn more about this year's Travellers' Best Awards, please visit: https://www.busbud.com/en/operator-awards

Methodology:

To identify the top-performing companies, Busbud analyzed thousands of reviews from customers who booked trips with Busbud in 2023. After each trip booked with Busbud, travellers are asked to rate their experience and share insights about the trip, considering factors like general satisfaction, timeliness, comfort, and amenities such as Wi-Fi. The evaluation included all bus companies operating in Canada that received more than 100 reviews this past year.

About Busbud:

Busbud is a leading global mobility group that operates marketplaces focused on ground travel where travellers can book intercity bus and train tickets on over 3 million routes in 80+ countries worldwide. The company also offers vertical B2B software that powers the business of ground travel operators across the globe.

