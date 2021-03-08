Burt's Bees Launches Campaign to Support Women Facing Breast Cancer

Women with cancer often reach the point of no longer recognizing themselves in the mirror. Blackwood has expressed that she feels self-conscious, making it difficult to play with her children, embrace her husband, or go out in public, and many women undergoing cancer treatments express similar sentiments. LGFB workshops help women learn techniques to manage the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment with skincare, cosmetics, wigs, scarf-tying techniques, breast forms and garments, and more. More than makeup, the workshops help them regain self-confidence, self-expression, identity, and a sense of normalcy, and create connection with other women facing similar challenges. As a makeup artist, Blackwood believes in the artistry of expressing oneself through makeup. "Makeup can bring back a sense of oneself as well as just a sense of normality. Even something as simple as applying lipstick can be mood lifting."

"We've proudly partnered with LGFB since 2014 to help women feel like themselves again" Ann-Marie Cicuttini, Business Unit Director of Burt's Bees.

"Given how cancer can rob a woman of her sense of self, it is very impactful when beauty brands support Look Good Feel Better's mission. By sharing Jodi-Ann Blackwood's story, this campaign powerfully illustrates the common experience of not recognizing yourself while undergoing treatment and how simple acts of self-care can help lift a woman's spirit and emotional well-being," Dee Diaz, President and CEO, LGFB.

The Burt's Bees campaign sheds light on this lived experience. It aims to subvert typical beauty marketing by working backwards through the journey of a woman with cancer putting on makeup. By moving backwards, we're able to communicate how cancer is capable of stripping women of their identities, while showing how beauty can help women take them back.

"The purpose of this video is to show the power of beauty and makeup in restoring self-confidence for women facing cancer. The reverse time lapse illustrates the loss of identity many of these women experience but ends in real time to show how Look Good Feel Better helps women reclaim some sense of normalcy," said Natalie TomYew, Vice President, DentsuMcgarryBowen.

ABOUT BURT'S BEES:

Burt's Bees has been offering natural personal care and beauty care products for over 30 years. From a beekeeper's backyard in Maine to the leading edge of natural, Burt's Bees has always been an authentically natural and sustainable brand. Formulated without petrolatum, phthalates, parabens or sodium lauryl sulfate. Never tested on animals.

ABOUT LFGB:

Look Good Feel Better is Canada's only national charitable program dedicated to helping women manage the appearance-related effects of cancer and its treatment. At the heart of the program are four complimentary online workshops which provide critical information and advice on Skincare and Cosmetics, Wigs & Hair Alternatives, Breast Forms & Garments as well a dedicated workshop for teens. Led by expert volunteers, in a small group setting, the workshops offer a supportive and welcoming environment. This vital programming in supportive care encourages positive mental health and well-being. Women facing cancer are welcome to register for all or one online workshop at lgfb.ca or by phone or 1-800-914-5665.

