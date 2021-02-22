Burrito Bandidos announces campaign to donate 10,000 meals to local Food Banks in Ontario

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - "During these challenging times and it is our responsibility to do what we can to support local food banks that feed the most needy in our communities. We are calling on all Canadians to give what they can to help support local Food Banks," says Paul Gill the CEO of Burrito Bandidos restaurants.

Burrito Bandidos is excited to announce our campaign to donate 10,000 meals to local food banks in Ontario through Feed Ontario. The need for support for food banks in Canada has increased substantially since the pandemic and it is increasingly hard for food banks to raise funds or food in this environment.

The campaign will start in Feb 22 to Apr 4, at our 1614 Queen St. E location in Toronto. Each restaurant will participate in the campaign for one week . For every Burrito, Bowl or Quesadillas sold, we will be donating 3 meals on your behalf. We are encouraging everyone to order as many times possible from the participating locations through, Burritobandidos.ca, walk in, UBER eats, Door dash or Skip the dishes.

In addition to the charitable donation and Burrito Bandidos managers & franchisee will deliver complimentary lunch to employees and volunteers in local food banks in our communities during the campaign week.

About Burrito Bandidos Restaurants

Burrito Bandidos provides the best tasting burritos & bowls in Ontario, using fresh simple ingredients that you can pronounce, traditional recipes, generous portions, friendly service at affordable prices.

Burrito Bandidos is aggressively opening additional locations throughout Canada, for more inquiries or about franchising visit http://www.burritobandidos.ca

We also believe in giving back and supporting our local communities through various initiatives such as the 10,000 Meals campaign.

About Feed Ontario

From securing fresh and healthy food sources, to driving change through policy research and innovative programming, Feed Ontario unites food banks, industry partners, and local communities in our work to end hunger and poverty.

