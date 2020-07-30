Burnbrae Farms donates more than 3.6 million eggs to Canadian food banks

The family-run company launches a crisis relief program to support local food banks and in addition donates $55,000 to local hospitals for COVID-19 relief efforts

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Burnbrae Farms has established a crisis relief program to support Canadian families in need of assistance. To-date the company has donated more than 3.6 million eggs to over 30 food banks across the country. Burnbrae Farms also donated a total of $55,000 to hospitals in the communities where we do business to assist with ongoing purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospital staff and frontline workers during the crisis.

"From the outset of the crisis, we took our role as an essential service very seriously. We worked hard to keep our employees safe and to keep supplying Canadian families with nutritious, affordable eggs. We wanted to do more to support those in need as well as the health care workers risking their lives to keep us safe, and we are very proud of our pandemic relief program," said Margaret Hudson, President, Burnbrae Farms.

As a sixth generation Canadian family business that has farmed in Canada for over 125 years, Burnbrae Farms has always supported their local communities. At the onset of the crisis, many of Burnbrae's foodservice customers were immediately impacted, with restaurants being forced to temporarily shut down. Concerned about eggs and egg products going to waste, the company quickly made the decision to donate the products and mobilized to redirect the eggs to those in need nationwide. With the support of frontline colleagues, Burnbrae Farms is proud to have safely distributed the eggs and egg products to food banks in Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Waterloo, Montreal, and many other deserving towns and cities across the country. These egg donations have helped to feed more than one million people in need.

"We are so appreciative of the Burnbrae Farms Foodservice colleagues' amazing efforts—they made sure millions of eggs didn't go to waste and were donated to those in need as quickly as possible," said Ian McFall, Executive Vice President, Foodservice and Industrial Sales, Burnbrae Farms.

John Esford, National Director of Industrial Sales, Burnbrae Farms added, "It's really great to see our company's commitment to helping those in need. I've been with Burnbrae Farms for a long time now and they've always put their employees and communities first. I am proud to help Burnbrae get the egg donations where they need to go."

In addition to supplying eggs and egg products to food banks, the company and Hudson family also wanted to show their support to frontline workers during the pandemic by donating a total of $55,000 to 11 hospitals across Canada. The donations were made in communities where Burnbrae operates farms and grading facilities, helping hospitals purchase PPE so that the doctors, nurses, and frontline hospital staff can continue to safely take care of those in need.

Burnbrae Farms is a sixth generation family owned and operated Canadian company that has been producing eggs for over 75 years. With egg grading, processing and farming operations in five provinces across Canada, it has been privately owned and operated by the Hudson family since it was founded in 1891. To learn more visit burnbraefarms.com.

