Burloak Technologies Partners with National Research Council of Canada to Commercialize Revolutionary Laser-Consolidation Additive Manufacturing Technology

PARIS, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Burloak Technologies, a leader in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry and a division of Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, today announced the signing of an exclusive development and technology licensing agreement with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC). The NRC is the Government of Canada's largest research organization supporting industrial innovation, the advancement of knowledge and technology development and fulfilling government mandates.

Under the agreement, the NRC will provide Burloak with exclusive access to patented technology developed for directed energy deposition using a laser consolidation additive manufacturing process. Burloak intends to develop and commercialize a new multi-axis directed energy deposition system to deliver previously unseen capabilities in terms of surface finish, material properties and material combinations for highly complex geometries. In addition to working with the NRC, Burloak has also entered into several commercialization agreements with major aerospace customers that will utilize this technology to create flight components for serial production.

"We are excited to partner with Burloak Technologies, a world leader in additive manufacturing, to aid in advancing the industrialization of this technology by offering our support and expertise," said Iain Stewart, President of the National Research Council of Canada. "We look forward to working with Burloak to develop a revolutionary, made-in-Canada technology for the country."

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with the NRC and to collaborate on further development of the technology as we move towards its commercialization," said Peter Adams, President and Co-founder of Burloak Technologies. "With its DED system, the NRC has developed a truly revolutionary technology that will allow us to deliver additive components with never-before-seen resolution, accuracy, speed and material choice along with superior material properties."

More information regarding this agreement will be available at Burloak Technologies' booth at the Paris International Airshow, June 17 to 20, Hall 3, Booth 20. Burloak will be co-located with Samuel and Missouri Metals, a leader in custom titanium hot forming and super plastic forming of aerospace parts.

About Burloak Technologies

A leader in the additive manufacturing industry, Burloak Technologies provides engineering and designs for additive manufacturing, materials development, high precision CNC machining, post-processing and metrology. Burloak is a supplier to leading aerospace, space and energy companies and is registered to AS9100D, ISO9001 and is Canada Controlled Goods Approved. For more information visit www.burloaktech.com.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, is a family-owned and operated integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. With over 6,500 employees and 100+ facilities, Samuel provides seamless access to metals, industrial products and related value-added services. We leverage our industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of our people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information visit www.samuel.com.

SOURCE Samuel Son & Co., Limited

For further information: Media Contact: Steve Snyder, Director of Marketing and Communications, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, 289-442-3604, steve.snyder@samuel.com

Related Links

www.samuel.com

