Burloak Technologies Offers Industry's Most Direct Path to Market for 3D-Printed Applications at New Additive Manufacturing Centre of Excellence

OAKVILLE, ON, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Burloak Technologies, a leader in the additive manufacturing industry and a division of Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, announced that its 65,000-square-foot (6,040-square-meter) Additive Manufacturing Centre of Excellence is now fully operational.

The $104-million facility offers all additive technologies, including laser powder bed fusion, electron beam powder bed, electron beam wire and directed energy laser fusion. These technologies are combined with a full range of proven materials and post-production services, including design, engineering, CNC machining, heat treatment and finishing capabilities.

"The approach we are taking in bringing a customer's application to market is unique in the industry, with the most complete collection of capabilities, equipment and resources all under one roof," stated Peter Adams, President and Co-founder of Burloak Technologies. "With so many complex decisions and technical considerations, Burloak delivers technology-agnostic solutions to provide customers the fastest, most direct path to success in 3D printing for their project. We start by helping a customer build a business case, collaborating on design and prototyping, and finally, by helping to move to full-scale production."

Originally planned with a 45,000-square-foot (4,180-square-meter) floor plan, the facility has been expanded to include dedicated development, new product introduction and serial production capacity to accommodate the migration of customer projects from concept to full-scale production in a single location.

Additional information on the Additive Manufacturing Centre of Excellence will be available at the Paris International Airshow, June 17 to 20. Burloak Technologies will be located in Hall 3, Booth 20, along with Samuel and Missouri Metals, a leader in custom titanium hot forming and super plastic forming of aerospace parts.

About Burloak Technologies

A leader in the additive manufacturing industry, Burloak Technologies provides engineering and designs for additive manufacturing, materials development, high precision CNC machining, post-processing and metrology. Burloak is a supplier to leading aerospace, space and energy companies and is registered to AS9100D, ISO9001 and is Canada Controlled Goods Approved. For more information visit www.burloaktech.com.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, is a family-owned and operated, integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. With over 6,500 employees and 100+ facilities, Samuel provides seamless access to metals, industrial products and related value-added services. We leverage our industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of our people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information visit www.samuel.com.

SOURCE Samuel Son & Co., Limited

For further information: Media Contact: Steve Snyder, Director of Marketing and Communications, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, 289-442-3604, steve.snyder@samuel.com

Related Links

www.samuel.com

