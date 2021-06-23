Burlington Ontario Health Team works with IDENTOS for a digital front door to health services for community

The Burlington Health Navigation service, a new mobile app and web experience, powered by IDENTOS, will provide a digital front door for easy navigation of health & social services for residents of Burlington.

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - IDENTOS ("IDENTOS Inc."), leader in digital identity and access management, in collaboration with the Burlington Ontario Health Team (OHT), announce a partnership agreement. Together, they are set to launch the Burlington Health Digital Navigation service, a 24/7 navigation support tool available through both a mobile application and a web experience that will act as a common localized digital front door to health & social services for the residents of the Burlington region.

The Burlington Ontario Health Team currently includes 35 collaborating organizations, representing health and social services, with the vision to co-create, with the community, a primary care-led system of care, connecting health and social services around patients, families, and their caregivers.

The Burlington Health Digital Navigation service will leverage IDENTOS' Digital Wallet and Community Navigator, a technology suite that is privacy-respecting with granular authorization and consent management built in. This trust platform allows residents of the Burlington community to have an easy way to discover and access health services and have rich connected experiences that are seamless and secure, using a single solution for identity across the region. Over time this collaborative ecosystem will help:

enable patients, caregivers and families access and share their own health data,

allow healthcare providers to easily communicate important information with the community, and,

improve how patients find and access services from collaborating OHT organizations.

This will lead to better patient and provider experience, better coordination of care and improved health outcomes for the community.

"After a number of successful collaborations with Ontario Hospitals, IDENTOS is pleased to announce our first partnership agreement with an Ontario Health Team. The Burlington OHT leadership team is leading the way forward in demonstrating how OHTs can make real progress now to better serve their community, while also laying down a foundation for ongoing and continued scale of the OHT model. We're proud to be partnering with the Burlington OHT to deliver better care through their digital technology roadmap."– Joe Mayer, CRO, IDENTOS

"We are thrilled to kick-off this initiative, and evolve patient care and citizen engagement through improved access and navigation to health and social services. From the beginning, the vision for the Burlington Ontario Health Team has been to provide a person and family-centric model with health and social services surrounding patients, families and their caregivers. With IDENTOS technology, we are laying the foundation for digital engagement and e-services delivery to our patients and community that will allow us to reach our goals and empower our community of patients to easily access services and share their own health information with their circle of care, and further promote collaboration and partnership across their continuum of care." - Eric Vandewall and Dr. Harpal Singh, Burlington OHT Steering Committee Co-Chairs

The first phase of the Burlington Health Digital Navigation service is set to go live in the Fall of 2021. Co-design with the community has already begun with a Phase 1 focus on access to care and 24/7 navigation support. An ongoing roadmap of additional services will be added that align to the evolving needs of the Burlington community.

About IDENTOS

IDENTOS (IDENTOS Inc.) designs and develops digital identity & access technology to meet modern demands of user-centricity, respect for privacy and distributed system interoperability. IDENTOS enables sectors such as healthcare, finance and government to quickly connect consumers, partners and data silos together safely for seamless digital experiences, platform enablement, API integrations, and more. For more information, visit: http://www.identos.ca

About the Burlington Ontario Health Team

The Burlington Ontario Health Team is a collaboration of Burlington and surrounding health and social service providers, who are working together as one team, to integrate health services and supports to better meet your health needs.

For more information, visit: https://www.burlingtonoht.ca/en/about-burlington-oht/our-team.aspx

